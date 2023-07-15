GENEVA — Mike Long, a three-time winner of the Geneva City Golf Championship, does not have to travel far to his new office.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Brian Miller recently announced that the Geneva native has been named the new head coach for Hobart golf beginning in the 2023-24 season. Long replaces Ken Dougherty, who retired after 12 years at the helm.
“We are very excited to add Mike to our coaching staff,” Miller said in a press release. “He has a proven track record of teaching the game and a top-level collegiate playing career. I cannot wait to see what he can do, building on the solid foundation laid down by Ken Dougherty.”
Long is a 2019 graduate of St. John Fisher College, where he played three seasons for the Cardinals’ golf team. During his collegiate career, he helped Fisher capture three consecutive Empire 8 Championships and earn three NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship bids. He was a second team All-E8 honoree after finishing 14th in the 2019 conference tournament. He capped his college career with rounds of 80 and 78 in the NCAA Championship as the Cardinals finished tied for 19th place.
During his senior season, Long was named the Empire 8 Men’s Golfer of the Week for his play in the 2018 Royal Lakes Oglethorpe Fall Invitational and the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Invitational. In the Oglethorpe tournament, he carded a second round 68, marking just the 15th time a Cardinal had finished a round 4-under-par.
Long transferred to St. John Fisher after one year at Monroe Community College. He helped the Tritons to a sixth place finish at the 2016 NJCAA Division III National Championship. Long tied for 21st place at nationals, logging a 313 aggregate for the 72-hole tournament.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in finance, Long spent a year and a half as an assistant golf professional at The Links at Fisher Island in Miami. He has also worked for Geneva Country Club. Long holds the course record at Geneva after firing an 11-under 60 in August of 2019.
Long is one of only three people to win the city championship — which was first contested in 1940 — three straight times.