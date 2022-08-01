GENEVA — John Mittiga has been dreaming of securing the Geneva City golf championship since losing to Mike Long in last year’s finals.
Sunday was Mittiga’s fourth attempt at the title at Geneva Country Club but only his second appearance in the finals.
Long was aiming to become the first 4-peat champion in the history of the tournament but in a 36-hole finals, it was the 2-seeded Mittiga defeating the top-seeded Long 3-up with two holes to play.
“It feels great,” Mittiga said in a phone call with the Times after the big win. “I’ve been hitting the ball well, I’m good buddies with Mike. I hate to see him not win four in a row but at the same time I was happy that I was able to come home with the win. We both played really well so I’m glad we were able to put on a good show for the second year in a row.”
Mittiga was sinking tons of birdies and pars early on to take a 6-up lead after the first 11 holes.
Long battled back to eventually gain the lead at 1-up by the 28th hole.
Mittiga continued to claw his way to victory by winning the 29th and 30th holes to regain the lead. He finished with multiple birdies to close out his special day.
“Winning back-to-back years would be an achievement,” Mittiga said., looking ahead to 2023.
4-seeded Charles Brind defeated 2-seeded Andrew Burns on Sunday in the Geneva City Senior Championship.