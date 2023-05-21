ROCHESTER — It was moving day at the PGA Championship on Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club.
One golfer that made his push in particular was Brooks Koepka, who jumped into first place all alone after posting 4-under 66 to grab a one stroke lead at -6 over Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland.
“I felt like I was a lot more aggressive than I was on the previous two days on the green,” Koepka said after his round.
Koepka, who was paired up with Bryson DeChambeau in the third to last group, birdied five holes on Saturday and his lone bogey came on the par-four 7th hole.
After birding the 12th, Koepka played the long par-five 13th hole to near perfection and was left with a 15-foot putt for birdie on the green. Koepka buried the putt for his second consecutive birdie. The crowd erupted and stayed cheering until he made his way to the 14th tee box that shares the same platform with the first hole.
“It would mean a lot,” Koepka said on when asked what his first major title since 2019 would mean. “A major championship would mean a lot to anybody so to win one would be fantastic.”
Only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have won three PGA titles so it would “be special,” if Koepka joins that group come the end of Sunday.
Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners trailed Koepka in second place. Both golfers ended their Saturday round 5-under and had Koepka in their sights.
“Just try and do the same that I’ve done the last couple of days,” Hovland said on his mindset going into Sunday. “This isn’t a course where you can get too crazy, you have to play smart, play for the middle of the greens, give yourself a lot of looks and hopefully get that putter hot.”
Koepka and Hovland will be paired up together in the final group as the two of them will be going out on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
A special story to keep an eye out on with is Michael Block, who works as a club professional in southern California. Block has already built a nice story with shooting even-par 70 in each of his first three rounds but now he will be paired up with Rory McIlroy, a two-time PGA champion, in the final round of a major championship. The two were the-fourth-to-last group on Sunday, going off at 2 p.m.