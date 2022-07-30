LODI — There probably aren’t many individuals that can say they remember what they were doing at 6 years of age.
That won’t be the case for Harrison Reynolds.
The 6-year-old Lodi resident already has qualified for his second World Championship through US Kids. Pinehurst Golf Course in Pinehurst, N.C., is the home of the World Championship every year, and the young prodigy said he’s up for the challenge of competing again when the three-day event begins Aug. 4.
“It’s a difficult game, and he just makes it look easy,” Harrison’s father, Dan Reynolds, said during a phone call with the Times.
Harrison picked up his first plastic club at 13 months old, and with the roots of golf running in the family — his dad is a big fan of the game — the genes were passed down to him.
At the age of 5, he was one of the youngest golfers at last year’s World Championship, playing against a bunch of 6-year-olds. This year should be a little different with him now being one of the more mature competitors.
“I’m lucky I get to be his caddie,” Dan said. “I walk around with him and help him out a little bit. His knowledge for the game at such a young age is pretty advanced. He knows where he needs to leave the ball and to give himself the best next shot. If I tell him to aim at something, he puts it right where I tell him.”
Dan and Harrison’s grandfather have been his main coaches. He has taken a few lessons, albeit not from professionals.
During the spring and fall, he spends time playing local tournaments in the Rochester area. The summer is more of relaxing period, a time when he tends to practice at local tracks, including Trumansburg Golf Course and Bonavista State Golf Course in Ovid.
The Reynolds family left for Pinehurst this weekend, deciding to make a week-long vacation out of the trip.
“I’m extremely nervous,” Dan said on watching his son golf competitively. “I think it’s more nerve-racking for me because it’s out of my control. Once he’s out there I give him advice, but he’s the one that’s swinging the club.”
Reynolds looks forward to the day when Harrison is old enough to stay in contact with his fellow competitors and build the relationships he is cultivating at the World Championship.
“It doesn’t phase the kids at all. They just get out there and they’re having fun,” Dan said. “It’s definitely more stressful for the parents, I think.”