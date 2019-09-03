GENEVA — The day before the Geneva City Golf Championship started, Mike Long obliterated the course record at Geneva Country Club.
He carried that momentum through the next week-plus, overcoming a slow start Sunday to outlast four-time champion Steve Acquilano 1-up in the city tournament’s 36-hole match-play final.
Ten days after shooting an 11-under-par 60 at GCC, Long prevailed in a rematch of the 2015 city final. Long also appeared in last year’s championship match, falling to Joe Maher.
“I really haven’t had much time to think about it,” Long said when asked if what he had achieved had yet sunk in. “It’s been pretty quick, these last two weeks. I set a course record, which is something that I wanted to do, and now I’m the city champ. Not many people get to do that, to have those accomplishments.”
The 22-year-old Long was 4-down on two occasions — once during the opening 18 at GCC, and again during the last 18 at Big Oak Golf Course. He tied the match for the first time on the 28th hole, setting up a seesaw finish.
Long was 1-up heading to No. 18 at Big Oak, a dogleg-right par-4. His approach shot skidded through the green, leaving him with a difficult lie. After pitching his ball to about 25 feet, Long drained the par putt to close out Acquilano, 45, who was waiting to try a 10-foot par putt in hopes of extending the match to extra holes.
“When you’re in match play you’re trying not to make a mistake,” said Acquilano, who made his eighth appearance in the championship match, tying the late Mike Moracco’s all-time record. “There was a lot of target golf at both places. We were often hitting from similar spots. It really comes down to who makes the putts. He made a few key putts and I didn’t toward the end.”
Acquilano won the third and fourth holes at GCC to take an early 2-up edge. He pushed the advantage to 4-up through eight holes, and maintained the lead when the match shifted to Big Oak.
Acquilano shot a 5-under 66 at GCC, three strokes better than Long. The finalists birdied the same hole on three occasions.
“Sometimes birdies weren’t enough because we were both playing so well,” Long said.
Long evened the match for the first time with a par 3 on Big Oak’s 10th hole. He made a downhill birdie on the par-4 13th to square the match again, and took his first lead with a 5 on the par-5 15th hole. Acquilano responded with a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th. Long went ahead for good with a par 3 on the 17th.
“I started running out of gas toward the end,” Acquilano said. “I kind of felt like that I let some holes slip away from me, but Mike played really well.”
Acquilano won’t have to wait long to duel Long again: GCC’s club championship is Saturday and Sunday. Acquilano is the reigning champ, and Long heads the list of contenders.
Long, a 2015 Geneva High School and 2019 St. John Fisher graduate, will spend the winter working at a golf club on Fisher Island, which is near Miami Beach, Fla. He said he’ll decide next year whether to pursue a playing career or to work in the golf industry.
In the meantime, he hopes Sunday’s triumph is the first of multiple city crowns.
“That’s one of my goals,” he said. “I wanted the course record — that was the first one — and now that I have that I’d like to win the city tournament a few more times.”