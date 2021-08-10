GENEVA — The Geneva City Championship has been going on since 1940 as it brings in some of the best golfers in the area. On Sunday afternoon, the championship was concluded at Geneva Country Club.
The championship starts with a stroke play qualifier where the top 16 golfers get seeded between 1-16 to move onto a match-play single-elimination tournament played at Geneva CC and Big Oak Golf Course.
The 18-hole final was played at Geneva CC.
The Championship Division came down to the very last hole with Mike Long winning for the third consecutive year. Geneva High School 2021 graduate John Mittiga finished in second.
Long, 24, played in his sixth Geneva City Championship and wins his third overall title in as many years.
“It was probably one of the hardest matches that I’ve ever had for the city tournament,” Long said in a phone call to the Times on his recent win. “Both me and John played pretty good, we were both a couple (strokes) under par. We both had to have our A-game to win and we knew that because our games are very similar.”
Only Steve Acquilano, part of the tournament committee, and John Carroll have ever won three years in a row. No one has ever won four straight times.
“He’s a great player,” Acquilano said in a phone call to the Times about Long. “He’s a very good player that plays a lot of district events. He’s put himself out there as one of the premier golfers in the area.”
Carroll accomplished his 3-peat in 1961-1963, Acquilano did it in 2007-2009 and now Long in 2019-present.
“When you win three of these in a row it’s really a dominant run,” Acquilano said.
Long’s two previous finals wins were against Acquilano before beating Mittiga on Sunday.
“It’s special,” Long said on being one of three golfers to complete a three-peat. “Not many people get the opportunity to do that.”
Mittiga, 18, was playing in his second Geneva City Championship after Acquilano knocked him off a few years prior in the semifinals.
“It was a lot of fun,” Mittiga said in a phone call to the Times on his championship run. “I was looking forward to it. Originally, I wasn’t going to play but I talked to John Rossi (Geneva CC pro) and he convinced me to play.”
Long and Mittiga played a back-and-forth final match as the two were tied coming into 18th hole.
“His game has always been there,” Acquilano said on Mittiga. “It was no surprise to see him the finals the way he hits the ball. I’ve never seen a display of power between two people in a City Championship.”
“I’ve always wanted to play Mike,” Mittiga said on his finals opponent. “Mike’s a great player, he’s won it twice, now three times. So, I knew I had to play well. I missed some short putts that gave away some points.”
Long and Mittiga both had 10-to-12-foot birdie putts on the final hole. Mittiga was first to putt and just missed his as his ball veered off right in front of the hole. Long then sunk his putt with a fist pump to celebrate.
“It felt great,” Long said on making the putt on 18. “I knew halfway down that there’s a old (cup), if I rolled it over that I thought I have a pretty good chance of it going in. About halfway there (the ball) hit that hole and when it hit that, it just felt like it was going in. Two feet out, I started to fist pump for the win.”
“I’m glad it came down to the last hole, last putt. Mike was the one that executed,” Mittiga said.
Mittiga is going to Emory College in Atlanta, Georgia in the fall but is still uncertain whether or not he will play golf collegiality.
Expect Long to come back for a fourth straight year to defend his title once again.
“To be able to do something that no one’s every done would be something cool,” Long said on a potential four-peat. “I have the course record and to be the only one with a four-peat would be just as good as having that.”
The Senior Division also concluded on Sunday afternoon at Geneva Country Club.
The Senior Division was won by Rich Cardinale where he won his match-play against Chas Pitifer by a score of 2 & 1.