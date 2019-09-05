GENEVA — The Geneva High School golf team accomplished something Wednesday that no Finger Lakes league team had in nearly four years.
In their home opener at Geneva Country Club, the Panthers eclipsed the 200-stroke mark as a team.
Junior John Mittiga, the two-time reigning league champion, fired a career-best 4-under-par 32 as Geneva downed Midlakes, 193-264.
It was the first time a league team went under 200 since Waterloo did it Sept. 24, 2015. The Panthers hadn’t bettered the 200 mark since shooting a 191 Sept. 15, 2011.
Mittiga powered Geneva (2-0 overall and FL East), mixing birdies at the par-4 second, par-5 sixth, par-5 seventh and par-4 ninth with five pars. He two-putted both par-5s for birdie.
Classmate Joe Maher notched an even-par 36 that featured two birdies and two bogeys. Another junior, Sean Bucklin, carded a career-low 38 with one birdie. His cousin, Kevin Bucklin, also a junior, added a 41.
In their first varsity matches, eighth-grade twin brothers Brady and Carson Zugec supplied 46 and 47, respectively.
Trevor Loney paced Midlakes (1-3, overall, 0-3 FL East) with a 50.