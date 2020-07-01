STAFFORD — It’s become nothing out of the ordinary for John Mittiga to win amateur golf tournaments and local high school matches.
The 17-year old Geneva High School senior-to-be is one of the best golfers in the state — and has been for a few years. If that fact was lost on anyone, Mittiga reminded them on Monday.
Stafford Country Club hosted the Western New York PGA Section WNY Open for the fourth year in a row. The 18-hole tournament, which began in 1987, is for PGA members, Senior PGA members and amateurs in the Western New York region.
Mittiga shot a 4-under-par 68 to not only win the Amateur division, but the entire tournament. Mittiga won the Amateur division by one stroke over Patrick Nealon, who shot a 3-under 69. Mittiga’s score bested the winner of the PGA Member category, Pat Damore, by two strokes.
“It was cool,” Mittiga said in a phone call. “I made the turn at 1-under, and I saw that the best person through 18 was at 1-under, so I knew I had to either stay even par or keep going under par.
“I went on to birdie 10 and 12 ... then I was 3-under after 12. I thought coming in (to 18) I had so many more opportunities, but I thought I had it at that point. Coming down 18 it felt good that I had put together a round that I was confident with.”
Mittiga is the second amateur to win the Western New York Open. Interestingly, the last to accomplish the feat was Brandon Grzywacz a year ago. Grzywacz, who remains an amateur, was fourth in 2020 with an even-par 72.
“I’ve played with him a couple times, actually.” Mittiga said of Grzywacz. “I knew that looking at the field, he was a good player. There were a couple others I saw that I knew — to win — I had to beat them on an OK day.
“I try to play the field everywhere I go. I know I have to best the whole field to win. From there I stick to my game plan per hole and try to make the best score possible.”
Playing alongside Mittiga was fellow Geneva Country Club amateur and classmate Joey Maher. Maher shot a 4-over 76.
On the front nine, Mittiga was even par before he birdied the par-4 sixth hole. After a bogey on the par-3 eighth, Mittiga rallied to birdie the par-4 ninth.
On the back nine, Mittiga, who sports a +0.4 handicap, continued to roll with a birdie on the 10th, 12th and 15th holes. The latter two were a par-3 and a par-5, respectively.
Because golf is considered a low-risk sport in terms of COVID-19, high school golf is set to be played in the upcoming fall season. Mittiga and Maher will have a chance to finish their varsity career where they typically reside: on top and under par.