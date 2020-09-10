GENEVA — The 2020 Geneva City Golf Championship had been in doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have managed to schedule the annual event in a 10-day window.
Big Oak Golf Course and Geneva Country Club will once again split duties as the host courses for the tournament that begins Friday and concludes Sept. 20.
The qualifying round is set for Sept. 11 at Big Oak. Tee times begin at 2 p.m.
The rest of the tournament will be contested at GCC, beginning with first-round matches at noon Sept. 13. Quarterfinals must be played in the Sept 14-18 time frame. The semifinals are Sept. 19, while the 18-hole championship matches are Sept. 20.
The times for the semifinal and championship matches are yet to be determined.
Qualifying scores will determine the top 15 seeds. As the defending champion, Mike Long is the No. 1 seed and guaranteed a spot in the championship bracket. If there are at least 30 players in the qualifying round, organizers will establish other Flights.
The cost is $60 per player. The qualifier is an 18-hole stroke-play event. After that, the tournament reverts to match play.
There are championship and senior (50 and older) divisions, with additional flights possible depending on the number of entrants.
Applications are available at GCC and Big Oak. For more information, call Big Oak at (315) 789-9491 or GCC at (315) 789-8786.