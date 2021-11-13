Editor’s note: Seneca Falls resident Cathy Troisi, a veteran marathon runner, competed in her final Boston Marathon on the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team last month. This year’s Boston event was moved from Patriots Day to Columbus Day.
Cathy’s appearance on Oct. 11 marked her 27th year on the DFMC team. Her daughter lived 27 months from the time of her cancer diagnosis (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) until she died, and Oct. 11 would have been her birthday, so Cathy felt it was the “sign I was looking for” to wrap it up.
Cathy says she will continue doing the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund, also a fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which covers the full Boston Marathon course, but is a 26.2-mile walk with no major financial commitment. “I’ve done it for the past 30 years. Plan to continue as long as possible,” she says.
Cathy, now 75, says she’ll continue to run other marathons, and she’s in the process of trying to finish doing a marathon in every state for the fourth time. She has seven to go to accomplish it.
Here is Cathy’s diary from last month’s Boston Marathon:
Ongoing pandemic concerns necessitated the Boston Athletic Association postpone the Boston Marathon from its traditional third Monday in April to the second Monday in October. After 910 days from the last in-person Boston Marathon, finally the ‘real deal’ was officially scheduled.
“Covid (marathon) restrictions: participation reduced to 20,000 (from 30,000); pre-race pasta dinners canceled; runners assigned buses according to their specific-colored bib number (based on probable pace/finish time); Athletes Village, where runners congregated to wait for the official start, eliminated; the wave start was switched to a rolling start (off the bus, walk to start, go); before entering expo, runners showed proof of vaccination (or Covid tested) to receive a wristband (worn for marathon activities) identifying them as Covid-safe; masks worn at expo, on buses to the start; expo vendors limited to sponsors, eliminating 100-plus vendors; the favorite marathon poster (with every participant’s name) eliminated. Boston Marathon merchandise limited to the (main sponsor) adidas ‘store’ at the expo, but a sufficient supply of finishers’ jackets for every participant No, I didn’t buy one. Never have.
“The enthusiasm of runners to be back at the iconic Boston Marathon permeated the expo. Runners, their family, and friends bought Boston Marathon merchandise off the racks as quickly as staff replenished inventory. I’ve been at 26 other Boston expos, 26 previous expo purchases. This year I wanted something special to commemorate this Boston Marathon. Alas, nothing at the adidas store fit the bill as a standout remembrance for my ‘retirement’ Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“To buses: I walked to the DFMC meeting place with a runner wearing the easily identifiable DFMC lemon-yellow singlet. It was his first Boston. He was excitedly anticipating two finisher medals: Boston Marathon and Abbott World Marathon Majors six-star medal identifying him as an official finisher of Chicago, New York, Berlin, London, Tokyo marathons; and now Boston. He’s a pancreatic cancer survivor.
“Before the DFMC group photo, I met JoAnne, also a participant of my favorite Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund, also for DFCI. Walking to the bus for our 9:15 a.m. departure, I met Terri, a DFMC first-timer but marathon experienced six times, including four Tough Rucks (honoring fallen military, first responders). They wear a rucksack, minimum 15 pounds, for 26.2 miles. Although petite, Terri’s rucksack always weighed 25 pounds.
“Start line: volunteers waved their arms in a ‘come on down’ manner, and said, ‘Just go.’ In previous years, each wave start was roped off, postponing ‘go’ until volunteers dropped the rope. Now, it almost felt like cheating to ‘just go.’ The rolling start eliminated the claustrophobic elbow-to-elbow, sardine-packed first few miles on the two-lane road. Such a luxury! With my list of 27 ‘daughter memories’ pinned to my bib number, for my 27 DFMC/Bostons, thoughts of my favorite daughter would be my ‘companion’ for 26.2 miles in honor of her, in loving memory of her.
“To mile 1: Despite the notorious reputation of the Heartbreak Hills, Boston is a downhill course with an immediate downhill at Hopkinton’s start, then an uphill 0.3 miles before mile 1. It’s enough of a reminder to rein in the pace for what’s to come. Without jostling for road space, I gathered my thoughts for the miles ahead, encouraging DFMC runners who passed me, with an enthusiastic exchange of ‘Go Dana-Farber.’
“Miles 1-3: Into Ashland, the second town, the course flattens a bit, and the start line/first mile adrenaline stabilized. Sufficient road space allowed me time to focus on my first three daughter memories.
“Miles 3.1-7: I eagerly anticipated Dunkin Donuts, located near the first timing mat at 5K (3.1 miles). My slower pace keeps me absent from most mats (every 5K plus half-marathon); I’m happy it was still there. Before mile four, I paused to take off my ‘throwaway’ shirt, gave it to a spectator who agreed to my request to wash it, donate it to a homeless shelter. I picked up the shiny quarter. A slight uphill at 8K, mere steps before mile 5, another reminder ‘real’ hills are ahead. The flat section to 6.2 miles and a timing mat was a nice reprieve. A favorite spectator area before mile 7, the Framingham Train Station, was where a DFMC-er came up alongside me.
“Miles 7-13.1: Megan was also ‘moving forward.’ I shared my 9.3-mile/15K daughter memory: favoring the 5K distance, my daughter called after her first/only 15K. ‘Mom, anything over 5K needs to be done in a car.’ I privately sang ‘happy birthday’ to my daughter at mile 11, this Oct. 11 being her birthday. Megan talked about her 13 marathons (12 DFMCs), biking around Rhode Island’s Block Island, and hiking the White Mountains, both activities with her husband. She causally mentioned that three days prior to this Marathon Monday, medical tests confirmed she, at an otherwise healthy active age 41, has a rare heart anomaly — and now has a pending bypass. Memo to self: No matter how uncomfortable become the miles and hills, no complaints! After the Wellesley girls cheered us, mile 12.4, Megan went ahead to meet her husband, who’d be waiting at two course locations. I kept her in view until the half. The timing mat was already pulled up but keeping with Megan’s pace for those few miles improved my half-marathon time (two weeks earlier) by 47 minutes! Happy feet!
“Miles 13.1-16: Emma, doing her first Boston/first marathon, was on my heels. She seemed to be struggling a bit, but still had a determined ‘finish line’ look. Her questions led to my explanations about electrolytes and ‘hitting the wall.’ Concerned about being lost, I told her I’d done this course 26 previous times, I knew the course, every mile marker; we wouldn’t get lost. The sweep vehicle slowed alongside us, a volunteer informed us roads now were opened to traffic, we had to move to sidewalks. We were asked, ‘Did we know the course, have water, snacks?’ Yes, yes, yes. Trying to keep her focused, I told Emma my hometown friend, Michael, and his 12-year-old daughter, Jules, would be near mile 16 (my least favorite mile and hill of the course) with bottles of cold water and PBJ sandwiches. As my own personal aid station, they defined friendship, having made the six-hour drive that morning to meet me, knowing my slower pace would have marathon aid stations already dismantled. With breakfast long ago and clock time being closer to dinner, I was ready to exchange the typical marathon nutrition I carried for ‘real food.’ A PBJ never tasted so good! Michael and Jules went into Boston to wait at the finish; Emma and I moved toward that same location. The BAA’s ‘bike spotter’ rode the course checking on last runners. Having been in that group a few times over past years, I recognized ‘biker Tom.’ He’d check on me but went further back for slower finishers. This time, before riding back and recognizing Emma’s flagging efforts, he asked me, ‘Can you stay together?’ Those further back were spread out, he wouldn’t be back for a while. A new goal: finish 26.2 with Emma beside me!
“Miles 16-17: Just before mile 16, the climb out of Newton Lower Falls for a half-mile, crosses a major intersection (with police to cross us), up and over I-95. Most marathoners agree this is the real start of the Heartbreak Hills. I told Emma after we crested this ‘double h’ (horrible hill), it was a nice downhill to mile 17 at Woodland Golf Club with its expansive green lawn-and it was flat. I intentionally omitted the forthcoming turn onto Commonwealth Avenue would be the start of the ‘real’ hills. Emma’s pace slowed progressively. She didn’t always walk next to me but within peripheral vision. I was surprised when, exactly at 17, she called out, her voice more distant. I looked back to a very crestfallen marathon wannabe, bent over, hands on quads, unable to lift her head. In a defeated voice: ‘Cathy, I can’t.’ I exclaimed, ‘You can, you’re so close!’ Not sure when I EVER thought 9.2 miles was ‘so close!’ Then, ‘You have to finish. You can’t just stop here without a way to get to the finish.’ Her ace in the hole: ‘We live in this area. I’m calling my husband.’ And she did. I was sorry she didn’t finish her first marathon.
“Miles 17-17.5: Immediately I realized I now had 9.2 miles solo since no one had passed us since the half. Shortly after leaving Emma, feeling sorry for myself with that fire station turn to the hills closer, a woman carrying her BAA volunteer jacket came towards me quite enthusiastically, big smile. Volunteers are very runner supportive, especially to the back of the pack. I expected the usual encouraging platitudes, ‘keep going,’ ‘you’re doing great.’ She said the oft-heard, ‘Thank you for running for Dana-Farber.’ Her enthusiasm and smile were wrapped up in her next words as she excitedly said, ‘I’m alive because of them.’ Immediate goosebumps on that warm day! I was grateful to meet, live and in person, this cancer survivor, confirming the value of wearing the DFMC singlet.
“Miles 17.5-22: The volunteer’s words canceled out my pity party, even THE hills didn’t seem quite so daunting. I added a dime to my coin collection. I was mentally prepared for mile 19, expecting a challenging ‘daughter memory,’ as her diagnosis and the aggressiveness of her cancer were both told me on the 19th (different months, different years); some things you never forget. Perhaps expecting the challenge prepared me to better accept it, yet still tearfully. Past the last ‘Heartbreak’ hill and enjoying the downhill at Boston College, I wasn’t prepared for a mini-meltdown when I passed the waist-high mound of daisies on the edge of the campus sidewalk. I remembered my daughter’s poem (written, age 10) about ‘the petals of a daisy. … falling off. … sad. … but peaceful.’ A very slight pause with a quick consideration to pick one. I didn’t. The full blossoms were too beautiful, too perfect, to have even one daisy missing. After crossing BC’s college entrance street and before mile 22, there was a sign. Literally, a sign. BTD, Boston Transportation Department, specifically to drivers: ‘Tow Zone. No Stopping Any Time Monday.’ As it had slipped off the light post to the ground, I took it as a ‘sign’ it was OK for me to remove this curbside ‘litter.’ I’d already followed its directive; I didn’t stop any time Monday. I carried the sign to the finish line.
“Miles 22-26.2: With sunset at 6:19 p.m., daylight quickly faded to twilight to dusk to all-out dark. Expecting dark a few miles earlier I was happy to have so few miles to finish. Closer into town and on sidewalks, the warm night brought out dog walkers, baby strollers, friends walking two or three abreast. Besides them, further slowing my pace and of more concern: the disconcerting sidewalk shadows. Biker Tom checked on me, rode ahead to wait for me. Shortly after the 40K hill (24.8 miles), now quite dark, he guided me through the pedestrian detour, then rode back to stay with Sophie, the last finisher; being from Colorado and her first time in Boston, Tom was concerned she’d miss the right on Hereford, left on Boylston to the finish. Until I passed Sophie at Cleveland Circle (22.4 miles), I was OK being last, thought it’d be a good story for my last Boston. I enjoyed mile 25, seeing Fenway’s lights as they just started their evening playoff game; happy Red Sox won (at least that night). My two marathon goals accomplished: finished the same day I started, before Race Director Dave McGillivray (who started about 3-4 p.m. after things settled down at the finish). Linda, my favorite BAA person, who oversees myriad Boston Marathon details, put this year’s medal around my neck. Sophie completed 26.2 miles (after Dave), now the last finisher of Boston Marathon’s fall edition. It’s hopeful her ‘record’ will never be broken, that there will never again be a need to postpone the Boston Marathon’s April date. I have my own ‘record,’ being the last DFMC team member, finishing my last Boston Marathon, doing my last Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge. Last on all counts; but probably first to be the oldest DFMC member during my 27 years on the team.
“Boston statistics: 18,252 participants registered from 50 states, five territories, 108 countries. Of the 2,090 charity runners, DFMC’s 319 participants hailed from 30 states and Puerto Rico and included a ‘Living Proof’ runner (previously diagnosed, now cancer-free). The male and female Kenyan winners finished 26.2 miles in 2:09:51 and 2:24:45, respectively, both first-time Boston winners. 15,736 runners started the marathon, 15,374 finished officially. In the 75-79 age group, 11 women (of 13 registered) started; nine finished officially — and then there was me with an unofficial time (not in results) but completing the full distance. There were 28,716 virtual runners registered, representing 50 states and citizens of 114 countries. And, for my number-crunching runner friends:
26.2 miles = 46,112 yards = 138,336 feet = 1,660,032 inches.
Hopkinton weather at the start: low 50s; Boston weather at the finish, low 70s. A bit warm and humid for me, but having survived 26 previous Boston Marathons with temps sometimes in the 90s or the more challenging nor’easters, overall, it was the fair skies wished me by my Syracuse friend, Mickey.
“The fall edition of 125th Boston Marathon is over. My 27th Boston Marathon is over. Although I didn’t find anything to buy at the expo to commemorate my 27th, aka, ‘retirement’ Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, I found priceless memories of everyone who shared any part of the marathon weekend with me.
“Heartfelt thanks to: Kathrine Switzer and Joe Henderson, who edited my annual fundraising letters to grammatical perfection; Orthopedics Plus of Seneca Falls, whose 12 weeks of physical therapy brought me to a completely pain-free 26.2 miles; Angela and Martin, Maureen for opening their homes to me marathon weekend; Michael for driving six hours and, with Jules, setting up the perfect aid station, then waiting for me to finish before a return trip back to Seneca Falls. Locals who offered water, oranges, bananas, candy, cut-up fruit. Local police in the eight towns of the marathon course who guaranteed our safety. Biker Tom, who was my security when the dark of night became really dark; spectators who waited for the back of the pack to cheer us on; BAA Linda, waiting at the finish line to put the (larger than usual, special commemorative 125th, very gold) marathon medal around my neck. Jan and Jack, the backbone of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge; and Emily, my DFMC liaison. The BAA, race director Dave McGillivray, and the 9,700 volunteers (especially Information Booth’s Maria) for the usual quality Boston Marathon experience despite covid restrictions. For longtime favorite DFMC team members: VT Lisa, Cohoes Jerry, Dr. Dennis. For my Seneca Falls DFMC alumni: Jerry, Jim, Michael for their continuing support in every possible way. For new DFMC friends: JoAnne, Terri, Megan. For Deb’s inexhaustible supply of ‘bling’ for the ‘In Honor Of’ cards. For my favorite ‘grands,’ A and Z, who made some ‘In Honor Of’ cards. For having 37 years with my daughter, especially her last 27 months as she continually demonstrated her ‘STRENGTH’ to the last hour.
“Much appreciation for: all the phone calls, emails, texts offering marathon day encouragement, know they were very much appreciated. For all the phone calls, emails, texts after the marathon, inquiring, “how was it?” For my family’s year-round support for 27 DFMC years. For those who entrusted me with names of their loved ones to wear a ribbon in honor of/in memory of, know each name on a ribbon was carried with hope and love; all ribbons are now sent out. For family, friends, and some strangers who supported my 2021 DFMC fundraising: Every dollar was directly applied to research through the Barr Program in Innovative Cancer Research. Through your contributions, know you’ve made a difference in the research done at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, ranked as the best cancer care hospital in New England (for the 21st year), third in the nation. Know you’ve made a difference in someone’s life. Know I appreciate and thank you for your support through my 27 years of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge.”