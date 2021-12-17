VICTOR — This past weekend the Eagle Gymnastics gymnasts traveled to Victor for the Candy Cane Classic. The Level 3 Team placed first in their first ever Team competition.
The results for each of the classes are as follows:
Level 3Junior B age groupEmma Jowly, Palmyra — 3rd place in Bars (9.075); 7th in Beam (8.3); 6th place All Around (34.475).
Kyla Williams, Farmington — 1st place All Around (37.3); 1st in Vault (9.5); 1st in Beam (9.4); 2nd place in Floor (9.375); 4th place Bars (9.025).
Senior age groupElynn Poole, Lyons — 1st place in Vault (9.575); 3rd in Floor (9.2); 4th in All Around (35.7); 5th in Beam (8.625); 7th in Bars (8.3).
Kyah Williamson, Canandaigua — 1st place All Around (36.55); 1st in Floor (9.325); 2nd in Vault (9.4); 2nd in Bars (9.05); 4th in Beam (8.775).
Level 6Junior A age groupEmily Snieszko, Farmington — 2nd place in Floor (9.55); 4th in All Around (36.975); 5th in Beam (9.0); 6th in Bars (9.3); 8th in Vault (9.125).
Level 7Junior A age groupAmelia Merz, Stanley — 7th place in Vault (8.95); 7th in Beam (9.25); 7th in Floor (9.4); 7th in All Around (36.35).
Isabella Seeley, Bloomfield — 3rd place in Beam (9.575), 4th in All Around (37.025); 5th in Vault (9.0); 6th in Bars (9.15).
Senior age groupKate Schrader, Victor — 1st place in Floor (9.45); 2nd in Vault (9.35); 5th in Beam (8.775).
Level 8Junior B age groupRose Kendrick, Geneva — 1st place in Beam (9.45); 2nd in Floor (9.125); 2nd in Bars (8.75).
Addison Randolph, Newark — 1st place in Vault (9.0); 2nd in Beam (9.35), 3rd in All Around (35.175); 4th in Floor (8.975).
Excel PlatinumChild age groupAlex Disanto, Waterloo — 2nd place in Bars (9.4); 3rd in All Around (37.25), 3rd in Vault (9.25); 4th in Beam (9.15); 8th in Floor (9.45).
Josie Lamb, Farmington — (34.95) All Around
Excel GoldJunior A age groupDarylynn Mungkhalodom, Farmington — 3rd place in Bars (9.0); 4th in All Around (35.4); 6th in Beam (8.8.); 7th in Floor (9.1).
Junior BElena Green, Phelps — 4th place in Bars (8.85); 6th in Vault (8.65); 7th in Floor (9.35).
Emma Spiehler, Canandaigua — 2nd place in Bars (9.0); 5th in Beam (9.0); 6th in All Around (34.9).
Senior age groupEmilia Bolster, Canandaigua — 4th place in Beam (9.075).
Vanessa Ludwig, Canandaigua — 1st place in Bars (9.525); 4th in All Around; (36.075); 4th in Floor (9.45); 5th place Beam (9.0)
Excel BronzeSenior Age groupEvelyn Dillon, Lakemont — 5th place in Floor (9.6); 6th in Bars (9.05); 7th in Vault (9.075).
Grace Lewis, Canandaigua — 1st place in Beam (9.775); 2nd in All Around (38.0); 3rd in Vault (9.325); 4th in Bars (9.2); 4th in Floor (9.7).