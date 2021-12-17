Eagle 1
The Level 3 team, left to right, of Elynn Poole of Lyons, Emma Jowly of Palmyra, Coach Belle McKee, Kyla Williams of Farmington and Kyah Williamson of Canandaigua took first place in the Team Competition at the Candy Cane Classic in Victor Dec, 10-12.

VICTOR — This past weekend the Eagle Gymnastics gymnasts traveled to Victor for the Candy Cane Classic. The Level 3 Team placed first in their first ever Team competition.

The results for each of the classes are as follows:

Level 3Junior B age groupEmma Jowly, Palmyra — 3rd place in Bars (9.075); 7th in Beam (8.3); 6th place All Around (34.475).

Kyla Williams, Farmington — 1st place All Around (37.3); 1st in Vault (9.5); 1st in Beam (9.4); 2nd place in Floor (9.375); 4th place Bars (9.025).

Senior age groupElynn Poole, Lyons — 1st place in Vault (9.575); 3rd in Floor (9.2); 4th in All Around (35.7); 5th in Beam (8.625); 7th in Bars (8.3).

Kyah Williamson, Canandaigua — 1st place All Around (36.55); 1st in Floor (9.325); 2nd in Vault (9.4); 2nd in Bars (9.05); 4th in Beam (8.775).

Level 6Junior A age groupEmily Snieszko, Farmington — 2nd place in Floor (9.55); 4th in All Around (36.975); 5th in Beam (9.0); 6th in Bars (9.3); 8th in Vault (9.125).

Level 7Junior A age groupAmelia Merz, Stanley — 7th place in Vault (8.95); 7th in Beam (9.25); 7th in Floor (9.4); 7th in All Around (36.35).

Isabella Seeley, Bloomfield — 3rd place in Beam (9.575), 4th in All Around (37.025); 5th in Vault (9.0); 6th in Bars (9.15).

Senior age groupKate Schrader, Victor — 1st place in Floor (9.45); 2nd in Vault (9.35); 5th in Beam (8.775).

Level 8Junior B age groupRose Kendrick, Geneva — 1st place in Beam (9.45); 2nd in Floor (9.125); 2nd in Bars (8.75).

Addison Randolph, Newark — 1st place in Vault (9.0); 2nd in Beam (9.35), 3rd in All Around (35.175); 4th in Floor (8.975).

Excel PlatinumChild age groupAlex Disanto, Waterloo — 2nd place in Bars (9.4); 3rd in All Around (37.25), 3rd in Vault (9.25); 4th in Beam (9.15); 8th in Floor (9.45).

Josie Lamb, Farmington — (34.95) All Around

Excel GoldJunior A age groupDarylynn Mungkhalodom, Farmington — 3rd place in Bars (9.0); 4th in All Around (35.4); 6th in Beam (8.8.); 7th in Floor (9.1).

Junior BElena Green, Phelps — 4th place in Bars (8.85); 6th in Vault (8.65); 7th in Floor (9.35).

Emma Spiehler, Canandaigua — 2nd place in Bars (9.0); 5th in Beam (9.0); 6th in All Around (34.9).

Senior age groupEmilia Bolster, Canandaigua — 4th place in Beam (9.075).

Vanessa Ludwig, Canandaigua — 1st place in Bars (9.525); 4th in All Around; (36.075); 4th in Floor (9.45); 5th place Beam (9.0)

Excel BronzeSenior Age groupEvelyn Dillon, Lakemont — 5th place in Floor (9.6); 6th in Bars (9.05); 7th in Vault (9.075).

Grace Lewis, Canandaigua — 1st place in Beam (9.775); 2nd in All Around (38.0); 3rd in Vault (9.325); 4th in Bars (9.2); 4th in Floor (9.7).

