WOLCOTT — Coming into Monday afternoon, both the Sodus Spartans and North Rose-Wolcott Cougars baseball teams had perfect records in Wayne County league play this season.
A big four-run top of the sixth inning gave Sodus a 5-3 lead but then NR-W denied defeat in the bottom of the seventh to knot the game up.
To start extra innings, Cougars junior Logan Caves sat the Spartans down in order and in the bottom of the eighth inning, his senior teammate Alan Anthony won it for NR-W 6-5 in thrilling fashion thanks to a crushed grounder through the left side of the field.
That was Anthony's third hit of the day and his second run batted in as his entire team stormed on his back down the right field foul line to celebrate his walk-off single.
Caves picked up the win in relief thanks to 2.2 innings pitched of no-hit, no-run baseball to keep his team in striking distance. He finished with four strikeouts and two important one's in the top of the eighth inning.
"They have fought all season, I'm so proud of them" NR-W head coach Brandon Kapcinski said about his team after the win. "Whether it's practice or a game, they come in and work hard every single day and I appreciate that, can't ask for anything else. Hats off to the guys over at Sodus, they always give us a fight. But our mentality all season has been pass it onto the next guy, the next guy is going to do his job and hopefully we'll get the win."
NR-W (11-2, 11-0) got 5.1 solid innings out of junior starting pitcher Kaden Milliman. The righty struck out nine Sodus batters but he did get in some trouble in the sixth inning.
Milliman's 101st and final pitch of the game came off the bat of Spartans sophomore Braeden Tuper, who crushed a go-ahead RBI triple to deep center field. Tuper eventually came around to score on that hit thanks to a throwing error to third base to put his team up 5-3 at the time.
Milliman also went 3-4 at the plate and drove in two runs to extend NR-W's season-best winning streak to seven straight victories.
"He was phenomenal," Kapcinski said about Milliman's start on the mound. "He got in and threw strikes. Before today, I wasn't sure where I was going to go pitching wise, but I made the right decision. He's a fighter, he's one of our captains. The guys got behind him and he threw very well."
The Cougars were able to come back to tie the game in their final at-bats in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sodus (13-2, 11-1) was so close to ending the game on a groundout to shortstop by NR-W freshman Marcus Haffner. It was sure-handed force out at second base for Spartans senior shortstop Jacob Laird but he bobbled the ball and all of the sudden the bases were loaded with 2-outs and Sodus up 5-3 still.
Sodus head coach Alva English went to his bullpen once again and he replaced sophomore Braydn Orbaker for Laird in hopes of getting that final out.
Laird pitched to Cougars senior Austin Smith in the bases loaded jam. That is when Smith hit one to short right field to score two and knot the game up at 5-all. Laird would be able to field a comebacker back to him on the ensuing groundout by NR-W senior Lukas Crane to send the game into extra innings. However, Laird would suffer the loss on the mound in extra's.
The good news for the Spartans is that they get their rematch with NR-W in the next game for both sides on Wednesday in Sodus.
"This was two good teams playing a really good baseball game," English said after the game. "Every year it comes down to the last at-bat it feels with (NR-W) and every year (NR-W) is always well coached and it's always a fun game to be a part of. I'm hoping Wednesday we can come back, we still have a shot at co-champs for our league."
Sodus senior right-handed starting pitcher Jedidiah Bodine got the start and he went three innings and struck out three Cougars.
"We want to be the number one seed in Class C, that has been our goal since the beginning," English said on his team's goals for the rest of the year. "On top of that, we want to make the sectional final and put on a good show for our fans this year. Last year, we got there, we were young, we got a taste of it and our guys know what we have to do to get back there again."
Wednesday's first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m and Sodus junior Logan Bulman is expected to be on the mound to try and obtain the regular season split.