PENN YAN — From point of view of the stands, Penn Yan starting pitcher Brady Bouchard had it all working. In a complete game effort and with scouts watching, the junior held Newark to just two hits and two walks all while fanning 18 batters in a 9-0 Mustangs win. From the point of view of the dugout and mound, he’s still got things to clean up.
“To be honest, Brady wasn’t Brady,” Penn Yan head coach Steve Bouchard said. “As funny as it sounds, Brady’s having trouble locating. I and him don’t appreciate the walks and he knows he has to clean those up. The freebies are something we have to eliminate and they give us something to work on.”
Regardless, Bouchard and the Mustangs (4-4, 3-0) hopped all over the Reds (1-6, 1-2) early with two home runs in the first inning off Xavier Smith, who battled through five innings and keeps improving his control as the season progresses.
“Xavier had a good outing,” Newark head coach Mike McGavisk said. “He’s improving each outing and so we took him up in pitch count today. But we didn’t hit the ball. Going up against a pitcher like (Brady), we don’t usually see that type of velocity. He’s got a really good curveball and overpowered us today.”
Bouchard began the game with a walk on a a full count to Cody Forjone. He rebounded quickly and struck out two of the next three batters to get out of the first with little trouble.
The Mustangs’ bats were hot right from the first few pitches. Junior Liam Chapman took the batter’s box with a wide stance and saw the first few pitches before smacking an opposite field home run to left-center field for a 1-0 lead. After Smith got Riley Griffiths to ground out to second, Brady Bouchard stepped up with one out. Just like Chapman, Bouchard saw four pitches before he swung and when he did, he helped his own cause on the mound by hitting a solo home run that may have landed in the exact same spot as Chapman’s.
With a 2-0 lead, it was clear that the Mustangs had learned to be patient after their trip south over spring break. With Smith throwing lots of off-speed pitches with movement, Coach Bouchard preached patience to his hitters.
“Patience has been preached the last two weeks ever since we’ve come back from Myrtle Beach,” Coach Bouchard said. “I think we’ve adjusted nicely, scoring 12 against Waterloo and nine against Newark.”
Reed Bouchard, who caught for the Mustangs, followed up his twin brother’s home run by smashing a single to left field. Owen Bishop then took first base after taking a pitch to the shoulder. Reed Bouchard and Bishop then advanced to third and second bases on a wild pitch which allowed Michael Layton to hit a RBI sacrifice-fly that scored Bouchard for a 3-0 lead.
The Mustangs added another run in the fourth on an RBI single from Griffiths and another run in the fifth on a bloop RBI single to right field from Reed Bouchard that scored his brother after a double. By the top of the sixth inning, the Mustangs had chased Smith from the game and stockpiled a 5-0 lead.
“At the plate, the run support was great,” Coach Bouchard said. “Offensively, we swung the bats great today. We hit the ball hard, we stung it. Liam Chapman with a bomb, Brady with a bomb, Reed with a hard base hit, Gio D’Amico; we all swung the bat well.”
The Reds rotated a few pitchers that battled the rest of the way. The Mustangs tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth and then let Bouchard finish things off from the mound. He did so emphatically with three strikeouts to end the game.