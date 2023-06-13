This year’s league title race in the Finger Lakes East standings for baseball was a two-team battle between the Geneva Panthers and the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders, and the league championship was decided on their two meetings this season.
The Panthers and the Red Raiders shared the league crown after they split their two meetings this year, and Geneva’s Jason Michaels and Pal-Mac’s Bryan Rodman were named Co-Coaches of the Year as part of this season’s all-league selections.
Senior Ian Goodness was named Player of the Year for Pal-Mac (21-3, 13-1) after leading his team to a third straight sectional title. The Red Raiders defeated Hornell in the Class B1 championship on a rare walk-off strikeout.
Goodness and senior teammate Noah Brooks were named to the first team, and they helped with taking their Red Raiders to their second consecutive state tournament appearance by beating Penn Yan Academy in the Class B crossover.
Geneva (17-3, 13-1) had seniors Gavin Brignall and Travis Arno named to first team. Their efforts helped the Panthers land the top seed in the Class B1 bracket this year.
Penn Yan (11-12, 7-8) finished in a tie for fourth place with Midlakes (10-10, 7-7) in the FL East standings, but the Mustangs got hot at the right time, when it mattered most.
Penn Yan was the No. 4 seed in the Class B2 bracket but that didn’t stop them from capturing the sectional title in their class this year after capping off a big postseason run with crushing Bath in the title game, 14-0.
The Mustangs had juniors Brady Bouchard and Liam Chapman named to first team, while Midlakes junior Kyle Kumkey also received the same honor.
Waterloo (8-14, 3-11) lost both of its meetings against Geneva in the regular season, but they were able to upset the Panthers as the No. 8 seed in the quarterfinals of the Class B1 tournament this year.
Juniors Hayden Linehan and Devin Mulvey-Salerno were named to the first team for the Tigers this season.
Mynderse Academy (6-14, 3-11) and Newark (4-17, 2-12) both had a player represented on second team. Junior Jake Prayne made it for the Blue Devils, while senior Max Youngman earned it for the Reds.
Junior Tyler Mudge made first team for Wayne Central (10-10, 8-6) this year.