Finger Lakes West baseball had several teams vying for a league championship, but at season’s end, Bloomfield stretched its lead and took the league crown by three games over Red Jacket and Honeoye with Naples finishing in fourth.
Bloomfield’s lone league loss came on April 12 to Naples. The Big Green were scorching hot at that time and beat the Bombers in a 2-1 decision. After that, Bloomfield set out on a 13-1 run to finish the season, including going undefeated in league play.
Bombers head coach Chris Jaskier seemed to get everything out of his team. Just three weeks after the loss to Naples, the two teams met again and the Bombers ended things in five innings at home in a 12-2 win and became the team to beat after Naples had started the season 6-0.
Jaskier was named the FL West Coach of the Year, and his best player, Gabe Ward, was named the Co-Player of the Year.
Alongside Ward for PoY honors was Red Jacket’s Aiden Reed, who helped hand Naples its first loss of the year en route to a five-game win streak in the early part of the season that helped Red Jacket keep pace with the Bombers.
In sectionals, the Bombers made it to the Class C1 championship game, where a 4-3 loss to Sodus ended the memorable season for Bloomfield.
By winning the title, the Bombers ended Red Jacket’s string of three league titles since 2018.
Red Jacket began its sectional tournament in Class C2 with an impressive 3-1 win over Pavilion. A 1-0 semifinal loss to Bolivar-Richburg ended their season.
On the FL West All-League first team, Red Jacket and Bloomfield each were represented by two players. Dundee/Bradford’s Gabe Stiles was the lone BraveScot to make any of the All-League lists. AJ Denmark made the team for South Seneca/Romulus. The second team featured four Bloomfield Bombers, two Naples and two Honeoye players. Third team/Honorable Mention rounded out final players to garner All-League recognition for the 2023 season.