GENEVA — It’s all about getting hot at the right time. For the Geneva Panthers baseball team, that is currently the case. For Penn Yan, they are hoping that is the case when sectionals come around a little over a week from now.
On Saturday morning in Geneva, the Panthers run-ruled the Mustangs 11-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning after Penn Yan struggled to keep the Panthers off the bases.
Geneva has now put together a season-high seven-game winning streak in just nine days after falling against Palmyra-Macedon at Finger Lakes Community College. The current streak started with a win over Penn Yan last Friday, May 5 and was extended and secured a regular-season sweep as a result.
“They struck together, they’ve worked hard,” Geneva head coach Jason Michaels said after the game about how his team has responded since losing to Pal-Mac. “They had a good week together, they took every opportunity to learn from it and they got better from it. They moved forward with it, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Penn Yan junior right-handed starting pitcher Liam Chapman was pulled after just one batter in the fifth inning. That batter was his mound opponent in Geneva senior left-handed starting pitcher Travis Arno, who roped his second of two hits on the day into center field to start the run-ruling rally.
Arno pitched all five innings for Geneva (13-2, 10-1), allowing four hits, one run, two walks while striking out 10 Mustangs.
“Every time he goes out on the mound, he walks out there with confidence,” Michaels said on Arno. “He’s our ace on the mound, we trust him and we have the defense behind him. It’s a good dynamic that we have out there together.”
Chapman pitched four-plus innings and struck out five. He gave up six runs in the first two innings but held Geneva scoreless for the next two innings to keep his team in striking distance. Chapman ended his day with seven hits, four walks allowed and ended up being responsible for seven runs after Arno scored in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“Chappy I thought did great,” Penn Yan head coach Steve Bouchard said after the game about Chapman’s start. “He’s one of our main guys so we depend a lot out of him. Like any other pitcher, if we can’t catch the baseball behind him, it just increases the pitch count and the wheels fall off but I was happy with him.
“I wanted to stay with him but the pitch count relative to the score and what we had coming next week, I had to get him out when I did,” Bouchard added on the decision to go with Emerson in relief.
Emerson will get the start on Senior Day when Penn Yan (7-9, 6-5) welcomes first place Pal-Mac in their next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
“We have to bounce back,” Bouchard said on his team going forward with only a week left in the regular season. “We have Pal-Mac on Monday, arguably the best in the league but we tend to play them tough. We also have Mynderse and Wayne, who we both respect tremendously. We have to run our pitchers accordingly if we have to play on Saturday (for sectionals).”
Junior Brady Bouchard knocked in the lone run for the Musangs in the top of the third inning when he grounded one to third base, which allowed Chapman to score on the fielder’s choice with a late throw to home.
“We had to swing the bat and we’ve been struggling to do that lately,” Bouchard said on the mindset coming into Saturday. “It’s been a rough stretch of late.”
That cut the Panthers lead to 6-1 at the time. Geneva built that lead thanks to a lead-off single in the bottom of the first inning by senior Gavin Brignall, who crushed one past shortstop.
Brignall’s single was followed by a hit-and-run RBI double to the left center-field gap by senior Lucas Springer to put the Panthers up 1-0 after just two batters. Springer finished 2-3 with two runs batted in.
A two-run first was then proceeded by a four-run second inning. Brignall led both sides with three hits and his lone RBI was a double to the right center field gap to start the scoring in the second inning. The next three batters all drove in more runs that stretched the lead to 6-0.
The game ended on a walk-off in the bottom of the fifth inning when senior Tyler Arno chopped one to third base. A throwing error to home plate by Penn Yan allowed two more runs to score. Those two runs made it 11-1 and the game was over.
“They’re jelling together,” Michaels said about his team heading into sectionals. “We’re going to take our much-needed day off tomorrow and get back to work on Monday.”
Saturday was the start of four consecutive home games for Geneva as they will be back in action on Monday to host Wayne Central at 5 p.m. as two sides will play both of their contests this regular season next week in the final week of the 2023 regular season.