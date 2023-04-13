GENEVA — The Geneva Panthers baseball team came into Thursday afternoon's home opener after securing a win over a Palmyra-Macedon team on Tuesday that won the Class B1 sectional title a year ago.
The Waterloo Tigers was the Panthers' opponent on Thursday as this is a Tigers team that is still searching for its first win of the year. Geneva grabbed their second league victory in as many tries by run-ruling Waterloo 11-1 in five innings at Geneva high school.
"It feels great to get back out here and compete," Geneva head coach Jason Michaels said after back-to-back league wins. "We try to get better every single day and that's what these guys are doing and I'm excited for the next couple of weeks."
Panthers senior starting pitcher Gavin Brignall got the start on the mound for the opener but arm soreness shortened his day after just 1.2 innings pitched. Brignall's senior teammate Tyler Arno took the hill for Geneva (2-1, 2-0) for the remaining 3.1 innings to pick up the win as Arno struck out two Tiger batters without allowing one run.
"That's just some guys stepping during adversity and understanding to put some weight on their shoulders," Michaels said about his team after Brignall went down. "They know what to take on and get the team the win. Tyler (Arno) did a great job, I'm proud of him."
Waterloo sophomore starting pitcher Alexander Rogers suffered the loss after tossing 2.1 innings and striking out two.
"It feels great to be back on the grass again," Waterloo head coach RJ Ellison said after the game after spending a lot of time practicing in the gymnasium. "I wish we had a couple more opportunities to be on the grass before running into it. We're on the field now, we're still making strides. It's really just one bad inning here and there."
Waterloo (0-4, 0-2) tied the game up at 1-1 in the top of the second inning after a lead-off single to left field by senior centerfielder Matthew Leeber.
Leeber stole second base and advanced to third base on a groundout by senior teammate Chase Robson. Leeber then scored his team's only run on a wild pitch by Brignall.
The Panthers reclaimed the lead the next half inning on an RBI groundout by junior designated hitter Dominick Russ. Rogers kept it a 2-1 deficit going into the third inning but it was a bottom of the third that saw 13 Panthers come to the plate. Geneva batted around with only 1-out recorded in the inning at the time.
Arno, senior third basemen Daniel Carter and junior leftfielder Joey Hart each had two hits to lead the Panthers on offense. It was an RBI single by Carter to right field that opened the lead up to 5-1. The bottom of the third later turned into a seven-run inning that opened up the lead even more.
"When you're hitting, hitting and hitting, it kind of takes care of a couple of things that happen in the field because you have confidence that you're going to get back up and hit − you're going to get something back or you're going to extend the lead," Ellison said on his team's progress going forward. "When you're not doing any of that very well, that's when you start saying 'if we don't do this then we really have to do this'. I think if we keep doing what we're doing as far as making some of the strides − I know we're 0-4, so a lot of the little things don't show up yet as far as what we're making strides in but we're going to be solid when it comes time."
Geneva will be back at home on Monday for their next contest when they welcome Penn Yan for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
"Just to try and get better every single day," Michaels said about his team taking that next step this year. "Just compete to the best that they can, I think they're going to see the success and the results."
Waterloo travels to Greece Olympia high school next on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a non-league matchup against Greece Odyssey/Olympia.
"I have no doubt in mind when it comes time that we're going to make an impact," Ellison said on his squad going forward. "We might get outed early because of seedings and brackets. When we're ready to rock, people will know when they're playing us."