CANANDAIGUA — It was back on April 11 when the Geneva Panthers baseball team defeated the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders in the Finger Lakes East opener for both sides. Since then, neither teams has lost and both came into Monday night riding six-game winning streaks.
The contest was originally supposed to be played at Geneva but was moved to Finger Lakes Community College because of weather.
That didn't affect Pal-Mac senior right-handed starting pitcher Ian Goodness, who will be playing with FLCC next year. Goodness struck out 15 Panthers en route to a 9-0 victory to split their season series this year.
"I love this place," Goodness said about playing at FLCC after the game. "I've played on this field many, many times before along with my friends so I knew we were going to show out today."
He allowed just two base runners all game long and his lone hit allowed came in the bottom of the third inning when Geneva junior Jacob Turturro knocked a double to deep left field.
"We played against (Penn Yan's Brady Bouchard), we knew that we could make the adjustment to (Geneva's Travis Arno), who we had already seen, and I knew we would have the bats going today," Goodness said.
"He's incredible, he's been putting in that work all year," Pal-Mac head coach Byran Rodman said about Goodness' start. "He's definitely our horse, our number one so when we have a big game, he's going to be the guy to come in. Every game he goes out there and competes, we have a good defense behind him, good catcher behind the plate, they call a good game. It takes everybody to do that, but he definitely is a big piece."
Goodness also went 1-3 at the plate with a walk as his one hit was an RBI double down the third base line in the top of the third inning.
Senior Christian Morrison led Pal-Mac (10-2, 6-1) on offense by going 3-4 with two triples and one run batted in.
"It's a grind," Rodman said about his team right now. "It's a challenge but these are a good group of kids that come in ready to work. They're always ready to practice and when the game comes, they're ready to compete and I can't ask anymore from them."
Red Raiders senior catcher Noah Brooks contributed with one hit on the night as well and his pitcher had high praise for him after the game.
"I could have not done it today without Noah Brooks, the best catcher in the area," Goodness said.
Senior starting pitcher Travis Arno got the start for Geneva (6-2, 5-1) and the left hander threw four innings, allowed six runs and struck out four batters. That's after he held Pal-Mac to just one earned run in their first meeting earlier this season.
The Red Raiders set the tone early on when junior lefty Brennan Pipitone roped a two-run, two-out single off the Panthers' lefty to the right center field gap to put his team up 2-0 after the top of the first inning.
"We'll sit back and review some of the plays, some of the innings we had and learn from them," Geneva head coach Jason Michaels said after the game. "Our goal is to get better every single day, so we'll take this one and get better tomorrow."
Geneva's six-game win streak does come to an end, but it has brought some confidence for them going forward.
"I'm just looking for this team to play at their potential," Michaels said. "I know that we can get there and I'm hopeful that we'll bounce back."