GENEVA — It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is going to happen in the future. When it comes to sectionals, all that matters is what happens in the present day.
During both of their meetings this regular season, the No. 8 Waterloo Tigers baseball team was swept by Finger Lakes East rival Geneva after giving up double figure runs in both games.
On Monday afternoon at Geneva high school, Tigers junior right-handed starting pitcher Devin Mulvey-Salerno pitched a complete game in a 2-1 upset victory over the top-seeded Panthers (17-3) in the Class B1 quarterfinals.
"This just proves where we thought we'd be by the end of the season," Waterloo head coach RJ Ellison said after the big upset win. "I've had an opportunity to work with these guys for a long time, we were cleaning some things up and we're playing really good baseball at the right time of the season."
Mulvey-Salerno that knocked in the first Waterloo (8-13) run in the top of the third inning to give his team a 1-0 lead.
"This means the world to me," Mulvey-Salerno said on what this victory means to him. "Being able to come out here as the 8-seed, coming in as the play-in game winner, to be able to even make it out here to play in this game is special. That's a great Geneva team there and just means the world to me to come out here and do stuff like this."
With Mulvey-Salerno on deck, Matthew Leeber kept the third inning alive with pop-up over the first base bag and towards the right field foul line.
Geneva senior first basemen Travis Arno, junior second basemen Konnor Guererri and senior right fielder Kollin Wiles all had a chance to make the play but the ball just landed just out of all their reaches in foul territory and Leeber's at-bat continued.
Leeber reached on an infield single, moving senior teammate Brandyn Higgins to third base. Higgins later scored on the Mulvey-Salerno base knock.
The Panthers were able to tie the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single through the left side of the field by senior Daniel Carter.
Mulvey-Salerno was left with a second and third with no outs and was able to hold the Panthers from taking the lead.
"Devin was amazing," Ellison said about Mulvey-Salerno's start today. "Devin was hitting spots, he was keeping us in it. He's always been giving us a chance and today we did enough to support him the whole game, it was awesome."
Mulvey-Salerno struck out Wiles on his first at-bat after the Carter single. He then tagged out Geneva junior Joey Hart on a failed suicide squeeze attempt and he got out of the inning on a ground out to second base by Panthers junior Jovani Parmelee, who was up to bunt when Hart was on third base.
"I felt like I had all my stuff working," Mulvey-Salerno said about his day on the bump. "I knew I had to be relaxed out there with the fact that they're the one's with the pressure on them."
"I can't say enough about these guys," Geneva head coach Jason Michaels said about the season overall. "The guys in this dugout work hard, I'm proud of them. They busted it as hard as they can for the duration of this season."
It was in the top of the sixth inning when Mulvey-Salerno led off with a base hit. He then advanced to second on walk by junior teammate Dylan Bienvenue and eventually stole third base while the ensuing batter Dylan Caraballo was up to plate.
Caraballo flew one to right field that Wiles camped under and made the catch. As soon as the baseball hit leather, Mulvery-Salerno took off. Wiles' throw home was too late and Mulvey-Salerno scored the go-ahead run.
Arno suffered the loss in relief after his brother, Tyler, started and pitched four-plus innings and only allowed the one run in the third inning.
The Arno brothers alongside Carter, Wiles, Gavin Brignall, Andrew Avedisian, Lucas Springer and Christopher Yunits represent the eight seniors on this Panthers 2023 team that won its last 11 games prior to Monday.
"They set the tone for the younger kids," Michaels said about his senior group. "They have strong leadership, I'm proud of them and I wish them the best moving forward."
Avedisian found a hole on the left side of the field on a two-out, two-strike pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning as Geneva was down to their final strike but Avedisian kept their hopes alive.
That set up an opportunity for Brignall to find a gap to tie the game up with the speedy Avedisian on base. Brignall flew out to right fielder Bienvenue, who fell while making the catch to end the game in emphatic style.
"We feel like we're right where we belong," Ellison said on his team right now. "We lost a lot of close games this year and we're finally getting on the right side of those."
"As long as we have the confidence and stay together as a family, I think we can go far if we put our minds to it," Mulvey-Salerno said on how far his team can go into sectionals.