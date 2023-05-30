NEWARK — For Palmyra-Macedon senior second basemen Brady Prebalick, so much has happened for him since his bizarre walk-off strikeout against Hornell in Saturday's baseball Class B1 sectional championship game.
Prebalick and his Red Raiders continued their postseason run on Tuesday evening at Colburn Park and were able to fend off Finger Lakes East rival Penn Yan 5-3 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B Play-In after the Mustangs were crowned champions of Class B2.
"This has been crazy," Prebalick said after the game about their postseason run. "We all have a lot of trust in each other."
Pal-Mac (21-2) is heading to its second straight Far West Regional after winning its 18th consecutive game via a sweep against Penn Yan in all three of their meetings this season. The Red Raiders are hoping to get back to where they were a year ago: the state final four.
"We're ready to go further this year," Prebalick said on his team's current run.
Prebalick got the scoring started for both sides in the bottom of the second inning as his first at-bat was a rope into the deep left-center-field gap to score junior teammate Brennan Pipitone to put Pal-Mac up 1-0.
"We're just a really resilient bunch," Pal-Mac head coach Bryan Rodman said about his team. "We've had a couple games throughout the year where we either have to come back or we hold tight and lock down the defense. It was a pressure-packed game, and everybody held their own."
Penn Yan (11-12) sent out right-handed starting pitcher Brady Emerson and the senior was at his best despite the early run allowed. Emerson finished his day with seven hits, five runs, three walks allowed and struck out nine Red Raiders after 5.2 innings pitched.
"They've seen him, and he was dialed in. He threw great," Penn Yan head coach Steve Bouchard said after the game about Emerson's start, which was his second start against Pal-Mac this year.
Emerson's efforts kept his team down only a run until the top of the sixth inning.
After a single to left field by junior Reed Bouchard, senior teammate Owen Bishop reached on an error to set up a first-and-third, one-out scenario. That's when Mustangs sophomore Anthony Sciallo tied the game at 1-1 after a sacrifice fly to center field.
"It's been awesome," Steve Bouchard accessed the season. "The up-and-down roller coaster that we have had all year and just getting into the sectionals to compete, and to compete at the level we did for seven innings every game, I couldn't be prouder. I'm so happy for the boys."
Senior starting pitcher Ian Goodness through a complete game. The righty allowed seven hits, three runs, one walk and struck out 12 Penn Yan batters.
"(Catcher Noah Brooks) and I knew that we had to change up our game plan," Goodness said after facing this Penn Yan team twice before. "We were just coming in with completely new ideas for the entire lineup."
Goodness was able to get out of the top of the sixth without any more damage and he concluded a 4-run bottom half of the inning to take the lead right back for Pal-Mac.
"There's a lot of times where we struggle in games but I know that all of us have our heads up the entire time, we know that we can string something together in any inning," Goodness said.
Pal-Mac junior Isiah Stephens started the sixth inning rally with a bloop to the left-center-field gap to collect his second of his two hits on the night.
After Stephens stole second, the ensuing batter in Pipitone walked to make it first and second with no outs.
The next batter was senior William Caffyn, who laid down a perfect bunt and reached first base on the throw to the bag. During that same play, Stephens got the signal from Rodman, who was coaching third base, to continue running from second base and around third. The heads-up base running forced a bad throw to home that got away and scored two runs to put the Red Raiders back up 3-1.
"The top of the lineup usually really does good which has been pushing us but, in this game today, the bottom of the lineup really stepped up.," Prebalick said.
Sophomore Constantino LoPresto and Goodness each added RBI singles later in the inning to extend it to a 5-1 lead. Senior teammate Christian Morrison also added two hits in the win.
There was no quit in the Mustangs as they found a way to get the tying run up in the top of the seventh inning.
Junior Liam Chapman had a lead-off triple in the top of the third inning that Penn Yan could not get across. But his second hit of the day was a double in the seventh inning that set up a second-and-third situation with no outs following the lead-off single by sophomore teammate Gavin Weston.
An ensuing RBI sac-fly by senior Riley Griffiths closed the gap to 5-2 and then after a string of errors helped Penn Yan to within two runs at 5-3, Sciallo came up as the go-ahead run with runners on first and third with two outs.
Goodness refocused, struck out Sciallo and the celebration was on for the Red Raiders.
"This is just a grinding group of kids. They always find a way to win," Rodman said. "I'm happy for them that they keep creating success."
Penn Yan senior Michael Layton and Reed Bouchard both finished with two hits in the loss.
"Now they've been there, know what it takes with the work involved," Steve Bouchard said on his younger players leading this program. "Pal-Mac is a heck of a team, we respect the heck out of Pal-Mac. Their one-through-nine lineup is as strong as we've seen and we see that's where we need to be. The middle to bottom of our order has to step up, be able to manufacture runs and produce. That will be worked on in the off-season during (batting) cage time."