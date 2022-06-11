MAINE — The hype was at an all-time high for the Palmyra-Macedon baseball team as the Red Raiders made their way south to Maine-Endwell High School for the program’s first trip to the state semifinals.
Pal-Mac’s opponent in the Class B semifinal on Friday evening was the Spackenkill Spartans out of Section IX.
An early hole turned into a bottomless pit in the first inning when the Spartans sprinted out to an 8-0 lead after one inning. A fight back from Pal-Mac occurred, but the Spackenkill offense was too much for the Red Raiders. A run-rule ended the game in five innings with a score of 13-3. It was Pal-Mac’s only loss of the entire season.
Senior Chris Finocchario Jr.’s struggles on the mound began quickly with an opposite field grand slam to start the scoring in the top of the first. Things spun out of control from there in the inning. However, Finocchario would settle down and keep Spackenkill off the scoreboard the next three innings.
Pal-Mac (24-1) did not get on the board until the bottom of the third inning when they produced their first run on an infield single.
The Red Raiders scored two more times in the third after junior Ian Goodness took one for the team on an RBI bases-loaded hit by pitch.
After tacking on one in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 8-3 on a two-out infield single by junior Noah Brooks, Finocchario was pulled after making it into the fifth inning.
Brooks received the sportsmanship award following the contest on Friday.
The Spartans offense started to connect once again in the fifth inning and went up by double figures to force the mercy rule after shutting down the Red Raiders one more time in the bottom of the inning.
Pal-Mac loses five seniors heading into 2023 after a season to remember.