The first boys and girls basketball rankings for the new year were released earlier this week and 22 Section V girls programs made their respective classes Top 25 and 10 boys teams made the top 25 as well.
Finger Lakes and Wayne County schools were certainly among the many Section V teams among the state’s top rankings. With a month and a half left in the regular season, the Section V tournament is already shaping up to be one of the best in the state.
Here’s a look at this week’s rankings for area programs:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class A
16. Canandaigua — 5-2 overall, 3-0 in MCII
Despite a 59-45 loss to Fairport on Tuesday, the Braves have moved up two spots since the season’s first rankings were released two weeks ago. Canandaigua went 1-2 over the holidays with a big win over Duanesberg of Schenectady County and a loss to Class AA Warwick in the Amsterdam Tournament final. The Braves are still undefeated in their league, but 10 games await them in the month of January, all against Class AA and Class A opponents.
And, the team’s success is coming from the gymnasium of FLCC while the CA main gymnasium undergoes extensive repair and replacement. As of Wednesday, the Canandaigua school calendar has the final two games of the regular season scheduled for the main gymnasium at Canandaigua Academy.
Class B
4. Waterloo — 8-0 overall, 4-0 in FL East
Waterloo has held steady at No. 4 all three weeks of the weekly rankings. They continued to dominate over the holiday break, scoring a season-high 92 points over Elba in the Livonia Tournament. The team’s biggest win of the season came in the tournament final against fellow Class B opponent Livonia, who comes in at No. 11 in Class B this week. The Tigers held off Livonia 64-60.
19. Palmyra-Macedon — 5-2 overall, 3-1 in FL East
It is such a treat that two of the top teams in New York state’s Class B rankings play each other twice a year. The Red Raiders have dropped four spots in the Class B rankings since mid-December but the team has winnable games in front of it to make up spots in the FL East and Class B rankings.
Class C
13. Lyons — 5-1 overall, 2-1 in WCAA
Simply put, Class C and Wayne County girls basketball is stacked. Half of the Wayne County league teams have a spot in the top of the state rankings — Gananda at No. 7, East Rochester at No. 10, Lyons at No. 13 and Clyde-Savannah at No. 24.
Lyons girls got the holidays off following a Dec. 16 win over Williamson/Marion 47-37. The Lions have 10 games scheduled for January and it started with a 40-38 win in the iconic Route 31 rivalry against Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday night. If Jayla Bell can continue to lead the Lions in the weeks to come, her team will be fighting for room at the top of the Wayne County and Class C standings.
24. Clyde-Savannah — 6-5 overall, 4-1 in WCAA
In the season’s first rankings, the Golden Eagles were at the No. 4 spot. Since then, they have lost four out of five. Clyde-Savannah will have ample opportunity to move back up the Class C rankings with eight out of their next nine contests coming against league opponents. Five of those games will be against schools currently ranked in Class C. If Clyde-Savannah can win even half of their next eight games, they will move back up the pecking order in Class C.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class B
Newark (4-2) and Waterloo (6-2) once again received Honorable Mentions in Class B. Newark’s first loss on the season was to Waterloo two weeks ago and it was a lopsided game without injured Brayden Steve. Waterloo has proven they can win by scoring only 54 points or by scoring 77. The Tigers still hold position at the top of the FL East and if they are able to keep stringing wins together, they should be out of the Honorable Mention category quite soon.
Class C
4. Lyons — 6-0 overall, 6-0 in WCAA
The high-flying Lions basketball team holds positions in the top five of the Class C rankings. The team has played just once since Dec. 21 after their Dec. 23 game against Geneva was postponed due to weather. The Lions still look just as formidable from inside and out since the first weekly rankings were released, but until they play outside of the WCAA, they are unlikely to move up or down the Class C rankings.