The New York State Sports Writers Association has long set the standard for weekly boys and girls basketball rankings in across all sections.
The NYSSWA released the season’s first rankings Tuesday afternoon and Section V’s talent is well represented, and the teams off to hot starts in the Finger Lakes East and West, and Wayne County Athletic Association leagues received recognition as well.
Here’s a look at rankings for area programs:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class A
18. Canandaigua, 4-0 overall, 3-0 in MCIIDespite not playing in their home gymnasium, Canandaigua girls basketball seems to have embraced playing on the road and at FLCC. The Braves have averaged 47 points per game and have won by large margins and also won close games.
Class B4. Waterloo, 5-0 overall, 3-0 in FL East
It should come as no surprise that the 2021 Class B runner up Waterloo team is off to another undefeated start. Despite losing Gia White-Principio and Macy Carr to graduation, the Tigers still have plenty of weapons to remain among the best in Section V and Class B.
15. Palmyra-Macedon, 3-1 overall, 2-1 in FL East
Pal-Mac finished in the middle of the pack in the FL East at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season but looks to have improved over the course of the year. There is reason to believe the Red Raiders may be right below Waterloo at the end of the year with sophomore Taryn Goodness leading the team in scoring with more than 14 points per game.
Class C4. Clyde-Savannah, 5-1 overall, 4-0 in WCAA
This may be a big year for the Golden Eagles. With seven seniors in tow, Clyde-Savannah has scorers everywhere. From leading scorer Jaida Larsen (20 ppg) to Kylie Paylor (15.6 ppg) and Taylor Carnevale (14.6 ppg), the Golden Eagles can soar over opponents in rapid fashion. Even if teams can limit their scoring, the defense might be the most impressive part of the Eagles. The team averages more than 20 steals per game holding opponents to an average of 40.8 points.
14. Lyons, 4-1 overall, 1-1 in WCAA
Lyons vs. Clyde-Savannah never gets old, and though East Rochester stands between Clyde-Savannah and Lyons, the Route 31 rivalry could be the best in years in 2022-23. Jayla Bell continues to be the team’s superstar. Bell leads the team in scoring, brings the ball up the floor and dictates the offense all as a sophomore. If freshman Kamryn Bonnell continues to progress as a ball handler and 3-point deadeye, the Lions’ roar may get far louder as the season goes on.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class B
Newark (3-1) and Waterloo (5-1) receiving Honorable Mentions. Both programs played each other on Tuesday night and Waterloo posted a resounding 62-41 victory at home. The team may find itself rising from the Honorable Mention category to deep in the top 20 with such a win.
Class C
4. Lyons, 4-0 overall, 4-0 in WCAAAs per usual in this era of Lyons basketball, the boys team is off to an undefeated start averaging nearly 80 points per game while allowing just 32.75. JC Walker picked up right where he left off last year and is averaging a double-double every game. The one question that always remains with Lyons boys: can the team follow up a dominant regular season with a sectional title? That hasn’t happened since the 2019-20 season, but things certainly look headed in the right direction for the Dean Schott II led squad.