PENN YAN — An extreme case of déjà vu almost a year to the day will take place on Wednesday. March 10, 2022 at Penn Yan Academy, Class B1 champions Newark took on B2 champs Wellsville for the right to represent Class B in the state boys basketball tournament.
That exact scenario will play itself out again on Wednesday, March 8.
With each team toting back-to-back sectional titles, the clash between two unlikely rivals will make for an exciting rubber match. But a day before that, another matchup at Penn Yan must take place.
On Tuesday, three-peat Class B1 champs, the Waterloo girls, will play the young and talented B2 champs in Hornell. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Penn Yan. The Tigers (22-1) will have to dispatch another Red Raider team in Hornell if they are to make another appearance in the state tournament. Hornell (15-8) did well to handle Dansville in the B2 championship on Saturday, but they will have lots to deal with against Waterloo.
The teams played during the regular season and the Tigers shot the lights out to come away with a 60-40 win. Throughout the regular season and especially in the sectional tournament, Waterloo showed that its game revolves around quality shooting from the field and beyond the arc. But, the difference as of late for them has been the ability to find their stroke in the second half if shots didn’t fall in the first. Witness the 25-0 run in the third quarter against a talented Palmyra-Macedon team in the championship.
There’s a good chance Waterloo will shoot well all game long, as they have in many games this season. But even if shooters like Natalie DiSanto, Morgan Caraballo and Addison Bree have a cold streak at any point in the game, they have shown a remarkable ability to be unaffected and keep shooting. That’s bad news for Hornell.
One hour after the tip-off in Penn Yan, the Lyons boys will begin their journey to Class C supremacy at Marcus Whitman against C1 champions Northstar Christian Academy (15-8), which beat Avon in the title game 60-52 at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday.
Lyons has a few things going for it against Northstar before tip-off. The Lions have far more experience than the young Knights, who have just two seniors. Lyons’ starting five is comprised of three seniors that have played together for several years.
The two teams have several common opponents as well. Northstar played C.G. Finney twice this season and won 77-62 and lost 44-41. Lyons played Finney in the C3 quarterfinals and won 85-60. The Knights also played Lyons’ Wayne County foe East Rochester and won 50-43 while the Lions beat East Rochester 69-40 and 81-55.
Additional good news for Lyons is that every part of their game has rounded out nicely in the past few weeks. The team hasn’t been shooting as well as it had previously this season, but the defense is as strong and willful as ever. If the Lions can find their groove from the floor and beyond the arc, they’ll move on to Thursday’s Class C crossover final against Pembroke.