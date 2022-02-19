In what could be the first completed high school girls and boys basketball season in three years, some local teams are looking to make deep runs in this year’s Section V tournaments.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS B1
Waterloo (20-0) looks to be the cream of the crop in its bracket after putting together 34 consecutive victories since losing to Palmyra-Macedon back in the 2020 sectional semifinals.
“It’s obviously a good accomplishment for our group,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said on finishing undefeated in regular-season play. “It’s well earned. Our league was very competitive this year. When you look at Class B1 and B2 it’s full of Finger Lakes East teams. I think there’s going to be a lot of matchups within the Finger Lakes East. So obviously you’re talking about playing teams three times, and I don’t think any coach likes to do that. It will be very competitive and whoever wins the two sectional groupings will have earned it.”
No. 1-seeded and Finger Lakes East champion Waterloo will face the winner between the No. 8 Rochester Prep and No. 9 North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus (4-16) on Friday in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
“We’ve been asked quite a bit about that,” Bree said on what it’s going to take for his team to repeat as sectional champs. “It’s just taking it one game at a time. Our sectionals is a bunch of teams that we have already played which makes it that much tougher so not getting too far ahead of ourselves, just focus on each opponent. I think that this time of the year is all about making adjustments to who you’re going to play. They’re all great coaches in this class and everyone is going to make adjustments. The team that plays the best and makes the best adjustments will come out on top.”
Hornell is the 2 seed in their bracket but Waterloo just defeated the Red Raiders this past Monday by 27 points.
Pal-Mac (11-9) is the 4 seed in the draw and will play its quarterfinal game against 5-seeded Aquinas on Friday at 7 p.m. They are two teams that Waterloo has already played this season as well.
Waterloo has won four straight against Pal-Mac since their sectional meeting a near two years ago but the two may meet in this year’s semifinals once again.
No. 6-seeded Newark (7-12) will host a sectional game in the first round when they welcome in 11-seeded Geneva (1-19) for a 7 p.m. tip on Tuesday.
CLASS B2
The top half of the bracket is full of teams from the FL East but only one will be able to advance to this year’s finals.
The No. 1-seeded Midlakes Screaming Eagles (15-5) seem like the favorite heading in after finishing in second place in the FL East standings this year.
“I’m really excited about how the team has played overall, one of our goals was trying to get that 1 seed in B2,” Midlakes head coach Nate Rich said. “The team is really excited to earn that right to be the 1-seed but our bracket is loaded. The 1-seed has a tough path just like anyone else, any of the top eight seeds can win our bracket.”
The Screaming Eagles will open up sectional play this year in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of 8-seeded Dansville and 9-seeded LeRoy who play on Tuesday.
If Midlakes were to advance to the semifinals they would play the winner between 4-seeded Mynderse (13-6) and 5-seeded Penn Yan (12-8). Mynderse and Penn Yan tip off their quarterfinal matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
“If we can get by the winner of Dansville/LeRoy, we get Penn Yan and Mynderse who we are very familiar with,” Rich said. “We had some really good battles with them during the season. So, if we get to the semifinals, I expect that to be a really close game but we have to take care of business in the first round first.”
It becomes an unpredictable draw with the Mustangs sweeping the Blue Devils in the regular season this year while the Screaming Eagles were 3-1 against the two teams with the loss coming against Mynderse on Dec. 22.
Livonia is the 2-seed in this year’s bracket and appears to be the early favorite to come out of the bottom half.
CLASS C1
No. 1-seeded East Rochester (19-1) seems to be the early favorite to win their tournament after winning the Wayne County league title this year but 10-seeded Marcus Whitman (9-10) is upset-minded coming in after being able to have FL West champion Dundee/Bradford on the ropes in their regular-season finale from this past Tuesday.
The Wildcats will start their sectional run on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they travel to play 7-seeded Alexander in the first round. The winner will play 2-seed Canisteo-Greenwood in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
CLASS C2
No. 2-seeded Clyde-Savannah (17-2) is looking to accomplish a deep run in this year’s sectionals after finishing in second place in Wayne County this year.
“We’re pretty pleased with that,” Clyde-Savannah head coach Steven Dunn said on locking up the 2-seed. “We were hoping to get the number one seed but we fell a little short, we’ll take the two and run with that.”
The Golden Eagles will play the winner of 7-seeded Pembroke and 10-seeded Perry for a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
“We want to stay healthy,” Dunn said on his team’s upcoming postseason run. “We didn’t have that fortune last year. Stay healthy, play our game. It’s really not much about the other team, it’s about what we do or don’t do. If we take care of the ball and play our game, I think good things are going to happen.”
Clyde-Savannah will for sure look out for 1-seeded Pavilion but they will never sleep on their rivals from Lyons.
The 5-seeded Lyons (14-6) will start their sectional run in the first round when they host 12-seeded Campbell/Savona on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner will face the 4-seeded Kendall in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
CLASS C3
When you think of this draw, you clearly think of the 1-seeded Dundee/Bradford (19-1) after its fantastic season on the way to the FL West title.
No. 2-seeded York and 3-seeded Harley/Allendale-Columbia will be the BraveScots’ biggest threats in the bracket but they won’t have to face either of them until the finals and Dundee/Bradford already swept HAC in their two regular-season meetings this year.
The BraveScots could potentially face 8-seeded Red Jacket (6-14) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. but the Indians have to get past the 9-seeded Bolivar-Richburg in the first round first on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
No. 6-seeded South Seneca (9-11) is looking to make another run to the finals in this year’s tournament.
The Falcons will open up postseason play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they welcome in 11-seeded Naples (0-16) for a first-round matchup of FL West squads.
No. 2-seeded Batavia-Notre Dame was the team that defeated South Seneca in last year’s sectionals finals as the Falcons aim to get their shot at them again in the quarterfinals on Friday if they are able to get past the Naples in the first round.
Undefeated Fillmore is the 1-seed in the bracket.
CLASS D2
No. 10-seeded Romulus (3-16) will open up their sectional run this year when they head to play 7-seeded Lima Christian at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
If the Warriors are able to win then they will play 2-seeded Andover/Whitesville in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Northstar Christian is the 1-seed.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS B1
While 1-seeded Northstar Christian won sectionals last season, the No. 2-seeded Newark Reds (14-6) are ready to start a championship run of their own after finishing in second place in the FL East standings this year.
It is a loaded bracket with the FL East champions in 4-seeded Pal-Mac (13-7), 6-seeded Midlakes (12-8), 7-seeded Geneva (9-11) and 10-seeded Waterloo (6-14) all in the draw.
Geneva will host Waterloo in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the winner getting Newark on Saturday, Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals.
“I don’t like playing a team for a third time,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said on his potential quarterfinal opponent. “At least it means that one of the Finger Lakes teams will move onto the semis, I always root for the Finger Lakes East to win. If it’s not us, hopefully it’s somebody else in our league.”
“Hard work,” Kuperus added on his team making a deep sectional run in a wide-open Class B1 bracket. “Focus on defense, that’s the most consistent part of basketball. Right now, we have our guys playing hard. Our offense hasn’t been very consistent but if you can play hard then usually good things happen. If we continue to play team defense and really pull for each other then I think we have a chance at making a run at it.”
Midlakes will host 11-seeded Bishop Kearney on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the first round while Pal-Mac will host 13-seeded Rochester Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their first round matchup.
CLASS B2
No. 3-seeded Mynderse is looking to get a sectional run started after last year’s postseason run ended in that sectionals finals loss against Northstar Christian after a conversational call.
The Blue Devils will play on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals as they await the winner between 6-seeded World of Inquiry and 11-seeded North Rose-Wolcott (5-13) who play on Wednesday.
No. 5-seeded Penn Yan (9-11) will host their first round contest against the 12-seeded Early College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner will get 4-seeded Wellsville in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Dansville is the 1-seed in the bracket.
CLASS C1
No. 9-seeded Marcus Whitman (6-14) opens up its 2022 sectional run in the first round when they travel to play 8-seeded Sodus (7-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
If the Wildcats win on the road they will then play 1-seeded and undefeated Rochester Academy on Friday.
CLASS C2
After winning Wayne County, No. 1-seeded Lyons (19-1) is now poised for a deep postseason run.
“We’re right where we want to be, right where we expected to be,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said on his team locking up the 1-seed.
The Lions await the winner between 8-seeded Warsaw and 9-seeded Perry for their quarterfinal matchup that takes places on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“My boys just need to keep their heads,” Schott said on team potentially making a deep postseason run. “This is a very emotional group. They’re starting to get better. If they stay steady and focus on the prize then good things will happen.”
Rival Clyde-Savannah (1-18) is the 12-seed as will travel to play 5-seeded Campbell-Savona in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner gets 4-seeded Gananda (13-6) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
CLASS C3
No. 3-seeded Dundee/Bradford (15-5) is fresh off of its FL West championship as they now start their sectional run.
The BraveScots await the winner between 6-seeded Harley/Allendale-Columbia (12-7) and 11-seeded Lyndonville for their quarterfinal matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 9-seeded Red Jacket (11-9) plays 8-seeded Byron-Bergen in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the winner getting 1-seeded Eugenio Maria de Hostos in the quarterfinals on Friday.
CLASS D1
No. 9-seeded South Seneca (2-18) starts its postseason run when it heads to play 8-seeded Arkport/Canaseraga in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
If the Falcons get past their first round game then they will play 1-seeded and undefeated Avoca/Prattsburgh in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
CLASS D2
Romulus (11-9) is ready to start its sectional run after locking up the 4-seed in their bracket.
“I’m really proud of them, they’ve worked hard all year,” Romulus head coach Joe Pysnack said. “Obviously even before the season they’ve been working on (getting a good sectional seed). It’s a great tribute to them to get the 4-seed. The nice thing is that we get a home game. We haven’t had a home sectional game at Romulus in quite a while so it’s a nice tribute them to play at home in front of our home crowd in sectionals.”
The Warriors open up their postseason play in the quarterfinals when they battle 5-seeded Scio/Friendship at home on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“We need to just maintain our intensity level on the defensive end of the floor,” Pysnack said on his team heading into this year’s postseason run. “That gives us some nice potential transition baskets but it also keeps us motivated to get us up and down the floor a little bit where we play our good half-court defense.”
The 1-seed in the draw is Batavia-Notre Dame who the Warriors would love to knock out in a potential semifinal matchup.
Head to sectionv.org for a look at the entire brackets for this year’s Section V girls and boys basketball tournaments.