The final games of the regular season are the perfect time to hit career milestones. Waterloo senior Morgan Caraballo and South Seneca/Romulus senior Mikey Kaufman are the latest players in the area to surpass 1,000 points scored in their careers.
Caraballo needed seven points against Geneva (1-19, 0-14) Wednesday on the final night of the regular season. She hit the mark in less than three minutes and led Waterloo (19-1, 13-1) to a 84-9 victory and more importantly, another Finger Lakes East league title after Midlakes (12-8, 11-3) upset Palmyra-Macedon (17-2, 12-1), 47-37.
After sinking a fastbreak layup, Caraballo stole the inbound pass and laid in her 1,000th career point. Her Waterloo teammates stormed the court and a short presentation followed.
Caraballo has put forth a remarkable season for Waterloo. She has accounted for over 40% of her career points in 20 games this season with more than 405 points, averaging 21.3 points per game with 92 steals, 83 rebounds and 52 assists.
As for Kaufman, the senior hit the milestone last Friday night with 18 points in a 71-50 win over Honeoye and helped the Falcons (17-3, 12-2) secure its first Finger Lakes West league title in 17 years.
In the Falcons’ final regular season game on Wednesday, Kaufman led the Falcons to a 73-56 win over Midlakes (8-12, 7-7) on the road to put an exclamation mark on their season and the league title campaign.
Alongside Paul Clemenson, Zach Sherry, Devon Siurano and others, the Falcons will enter the Class C3 sectional tournament with a top-3 seed and have just one loss in their past 13 games.