Wayne County boys and girls basketball featured everything in the 2022-23 season. From undefeated league play from the Lyons boys, to an unforgettable four-way battle in the girls league, the season for both boys and girls had it all.
The Lyons boys won their first sectional title since 2019-20 with a victory in Blue Cross Arena over Wheatland-Chili. After taking the league crown, the Class C3 sectional crown and the overall C crown over Pembroke, the team made it all the way to the state quarterfinal.
Among Lyons’ all-star group of seniors, JC Walker stood out nearly every game, and for that, he was named the Wayne County Player of the Year.
Walker’s senior classmate, Jacob Sides, was the other Lion to make the First Team alongside Jace Brown and Tyler Cooper of Red Creek, Miles Caviness of Gananda, and Teddy Emmings of East Rochester.
Clyde-Savannah’s Evan Thayer was Second Team All-League for Clyde-Savannah and Zymere Smith made Honorable Mention. Though the Golden Eagles struggled through the middle portion of their season, they undoubtedly had the upset of the year in the league with a 50-42 win over Gananda in the first round of sectionals.
Walker and Brown were named Ronald McDonald All-Stars, and Gananda head coach Jeff Thomson was named Coach of the Year.
Throughout the entire girls season, East Rochester, Gananda, Lyons and Clyde-Savannah jockeyed for first place in the league. At several points throughout the year, all four schools were ranked in the state top 20 in Class C.
Given that the four teams all had stars at many positions, the Player of the Year category was split three ways. Jayla Bell of Lyons and Kaylee Marvin of Gananda were named Co-Players of the Year and Kylie Paylor of Clyde-Savannah was honored with the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Joining Bell and Marvin as First Team All-Leaguers are Jaida Larsen of Clyde-Savannah, Eva Jenny of Gananda and Luly Funk of East Rochester. Funk and Larsen were also named Ronald McDonald All-Stars.
Gananda swept Coach of the Year awards with Karin Meuwissen taking the honor for the girls.