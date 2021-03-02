BOYS BASKETBALL
Wayne County
Lyons 70, East Rochester 61 (WCAA Semifinal at Lyons)
Gananda 56, North Rose-Wolcott 47 (WCAA Semifinal at Gananda)
Williamson 46, Marion 27 (WCAA Consolation Bracket at Marion)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wayne County
East Rochester 72, Gananda 46 (WCAA Semifinal at ER)
Red Creek 57, Williamson 43 (WCAA Consolation Bracket at RC)
Lyons 79, Sodus 36 (WCAA Consolation Bracket at Lyons)
Monroe County
Canandaigua 63, Brockport 47 (at CA)
WRESTLING
Finger Lakes Central
Waterloo 45, Mynderse 9
North Rose-Wolcott 42, Marcus Whitman 30
*Scores received as of 2/2 at 11 p.m.