BOYS BASKETBALL

Wayne County

Lyons 70, East Rochester 61 (WCAA Semifinal at Lyons)

Gananda 56, North Rose-Wolcott 47 (WCAA Semifinal at Gananda)

Williamson 46, Marion 27 (WCAA Consolation Bracket at Marion)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wayne County

East Rochester 72, Gananda 46 (WCAA Semifinal at ER)

Red Creek 57, Williamson 43 (WCAA Consolation Bracket at RC)

Lyons 79, Sodus 36 (WCAA Consolation Bracket at Lyons)

Monroe County

Canandaigua 63, Brockport 47 (at CA)

WRESTLING

Finger Lakes Central

Waterloo 45, Mynderse 9

North Rose-Wolcott 42, Marcus Whitman 30

*Scores received as of 2/2 at 11 p.m.

