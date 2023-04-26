For Newark and Marcus Whitman, the 2022-23 high school bowling seasons wound up seeing both their boys and girls capture Section V crowns.
Their efforts have been rewarded in this year’s Finger Lakes all-league selections.
BOYS
Kevin Martinez made first team in the Finger Lakes East for Newark and his teammate Haydn Tellier was named to second team. It was Tellier who performed the best during sectionals by racking up a total score of 1,213, which was the fifth-best individual result for Class C.
Waterloo finished in second place overall in Class C and had two bowlers make first team. Garett Tuuri and Xander Rogers both were named to first team for the Tigers while their head coach, Russ Gillan, was named Coach of the Year for the league.
Chris Hayden made second team alongside teammates Nate Robson and Kyle Brown for the Tigers. Hayden provided the best sectional performance for Waterloo after finishing with 1,212, which ranked the sixth best final score.
Penn Yan’s Colin Johnson also made first team for the FL East. Johnson finished with the second best overall showing in Class C with a score of 1,385. Johnson’s teammate Connor Anderson made second team in the FL East.
Marcus Whitman won the Class D crown by edging out Clyde-Savannah and Austin King made first team while his teammate Isiah Murphy earned second team for the Wildcats.
Marcus Whitman had five of the top-8 overall results for Class D and it was Murphy leading the way with 1,266 points for the second best overall performance during sectionals.
That’s not where Marcus Whitman’s run ended as the Wildcats finished in third place at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships as well.
For the FL West, Midlakes had five of the six all-star representatives with Evan Quade, Gavin Burnett, Jeremy Myhill, Christopher Behen and Nate all making it for the Screaming Eagles. Romulus’ Ethan Wolverton also earned an all-star appearance.
GIRLS
Newark’s Mark Rowe was named Coach of the Year for the FL East after guiding his team to a second straight state championship.
Natalie Kent and Rebecca Spry both made first team for the Reds and both finished as the top-2 scorers in sectionals for Class C as they edged out Waterloo for the sectional crown.
Kent was the best overall after she scored 1,238 while Spry finished right behind her with 1,203 during sectionals.
Penn Yan’s Anella Tillman and Wayne Central’s Leah Burke also made first team.
Tillman’s teammate Julia Maldanado made second team with Waterloo’s Sabrina Palmer and Newark’s Sienna Hassler.
Kennedy Smith and Zoelle Payne led Marcus Whitman to the Class D sectional crown by fending off Red Creek as both were also named to second team for the league.
Smith closed with the second-best overall performance of 1,107 pins while Payne was third best with 1,076 pins.
In the FL West, Midlakes had three all-stars with Alivia Miller, Emileigh Cardin and Gabby Delpriore.
Dundee Bradford’s Cassie Morrissette and Romulus’ Gi Gi Consolie were also named as all-stars in the West.