SYRACUSE — AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes was host for this year’s state tournament as the Newark Reds and the Penn Yan Mustangs both made an impact over the weekend.
On Friday afternoon, the Newark girls bowling team took home first place in the Division II state championships after posting a 5,385 team total.
Natalie Kent had a high series for championship as the Reds junior recorded a 1,306 series total with a high game of 258.
Her junior teammate Abagail Olmstead had the third highest game total on Friday with a 220 while finishing with a 1,088 series total.
Junior Rebecca Spry and senior Emily Lang also reached the quadruple digits for a series total for Newark.
Spry finished with a 1,101 series total and a high game of 198.
Lang ended with a 1,032 series total and high game of 189.
Reds senior Savannah Smith won a sportsmanship award on Friday.
Penn Yan boys bowling finished in sixth place on Friday after posting a 5,348 team total.
Mustangs senior Cameron Bassage won the sportsmanship award on Friday after finishing as one of three Penn Yan bowlers to roll quadruple digits for a series total in the state tournament.
Bassage rolled a team-best, 1,162 series total with a high game of 221.
Freshman’s Collin Johnson and Connor Andersen both reached quadruple digits on Friday for the Mustangs as well.
Johnson recorded a 1,105 series total with a high game of 236 while Andersen finished with 1,097 series total and a high game of 223.
On Saturday afternoon, Penn Yan girls bowling saw senior Andy Kniffin represent the school in the Girls Composite Division.
Kniffin rolled a 1,147 series total with a high game of 227 on Saturday. Her efforts won the sportsmanship award for that day.
Kniffin’s composite team, made up of players from various Section V schools, finished in second place with a 6,168 team total.