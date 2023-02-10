CANANDAIGUA — The Penn Yan Mustangs girls and boys bowling teams were in action in Wednesday’s Finger Lakes East singles and doubles tournaments.
Penn Yan sophomore Anella Tillman was recognized for the highest FL East season average this year on the girls side. Tillman averaged 205 a game against FL East opponents throughout this 2022-2023 season.
On Wednesday, Tillman along with sophomore teammate Julia Maldonado earned silver medals for the Mustangs in the doubles A tournament.
For the Penn Yan girls in the doubles B tourney, seventh graders Bella Miller and Taylor Morse earned silver medals as well.
Tillman was named to first team for the FL East while Maldonado was named to second team.
For the Mustangs’ boys side, sophomore Colin Johnson was named to first team in the FL East while sophomore Connor Andersen was named to second team.
During the 2022-2023 season, the Penn Yan girls finished in third place in the FL East standings with an overall record of 50-20 and 31-19 in league play. The Mustangs boys ended in fourth place with an overall record of 42-28 and 22-28 in FL East action.
These are two young programs for head coach Kurt Brockman that can improve even more the next few seasons with not having one senior or junior on the current rosters.