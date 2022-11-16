CLIFTON SPRINGS — It was quite the fall season for Midlakes athletics.
In the same week that the girls volleyball team won the Section V Class C1 title the cheerleading squad won the Class C Competitive Cheerleading championship.
With new head coach Tori Baker at the helm and a young, talented roster, the squad won the title by nearly two points with a total score of 65.75. Bath Haverling was second with 64.20 points, LeRoy third with 63.90, Attica fourth with 63.80 and Wellsville rounded out the top five with 61.70 points.
Midlakes’ lone senior, Natahliyah Soto-Patrick, also received the Nancy Saxton Leadership Award during the Oct. 29 championships at Gates Chili High School.
“They called first (place) and we all just immediately stood up and started cheering,” Soto-Patrick said in a Midlakes press release. “The emotion was so strong. It was just a great feeling all around.”
Aquinas’ Taylor Herman was named Coach of the Year.
Three days before the sectional championships, Midlakes posted a second-place finish at the Wayne-Finger Lakes League meet. According to Soto-Patrick, that was when the team knew it could do something special.
“That’s when we were like, ‘OK. This is real,’” Soto-Patrick said. “We can actually do something.”
Midlakes’ young squad featured four freshmen, three sophomores, four juniors and Soto-Patrick as the lone senior.
“To be honest, I blacked out,” Baker said. “I heard the ‘M’ for the first and I just dropped to my knees and all of them started sobbing. It couldn’t get any better. They hit a routine of a lifetime.”
Despite its youth, Baker knew this season could be special if the team focused on getting better each time out. A 2017 Midlakes graduate herself, Baker knows a thing or two about sectional titles after winning a crown under Laura Van Laeken.
“I saw who Laura was and I saw how athletes looked up to her and I wanted to be that,” Baker said. “I wanted to be a role model for all these kids.”
Baker, who choreographed the championship routine, said the squad brought a unique chemistry to the mat that you don’t always see in scholastic sports.
“They are friends both on and off the mat,” she said. “All of those girls are very close, even in school, and I think that’s what brings them together in cheerleading.”
Elsewhere in sectionals for area schools, Lyons and Marcus Whitman placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in Class D with 58.80 points and 58.70; Palmyra-Macedon was second in Class B with 65.75 points; and Canandaigua placed 5th in Class A with 71.45 points.