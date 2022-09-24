CLYDE — Prior to Friday night’s game against Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale, the Clyde-Savannah football team honored one of the school’s and area’s all-time great coaches.

A packed house filled up in and around Nicholas DerCola Fiel and honored the legendary coach priot to the football team tooking care of business on the ground with a 38-13 win.

For several decades, DerCola Sr. coached football, basketball and baseball at Clyde-Savannah and is one of the most successful coaches in Section V’s history. Between 1953 and 1971, DerCola led his football teams to a record of 99-39.6, his basketball teams to a 124-66 record and his baseball teams to a mark of 186-71.

“It’s such a wonderful thing that doesn’t happen very often at very many places,” DerCola said after being honored pregame. Each member of the 2022 Golden Eagles football and cheerleading teams came up to him for a friendly handshake. “To see this − I really don’t have the words for it. I never expected it to be this way. I’ll never forget this the rest of my short life.”

Current Golden Eagles head coach Dave Uimonen is in his first season and reflected on a legendary run by one of the program’s greats.

“When I first got the job here, that was my number one priority,” Uimonen said on getting DerCola honored once again. “He set such a high standard, not only here on the football field but in the community. He’s what Clyde is all about and I’m very happy that we had an opportunity to honor him, do it the right way and our kids played hard.”

On the field, Uimonen’s team battled back to a .500 record with its second win in a row after beginning the year 0-2.

“We put together four quarters, that was the first time we’ve done that (this season),” Uimonen said. “I’m very pleased that we could get the four quarters. They’re really improving, we had our first study halls this week in school, academics are getting better and it showed on the field. We’re starting to become a better disciplined football team.”

Clyde-Savannah (2-2) found early success on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in as many drives.

Sophomore running back Zymere Smith scored the first touchdown on an electric 50-yard run. Senior running back Jacob Smith then punched in the second touchdown with a one-yard run at the goal line. Uimonen elected to go for the two-point conversion and gave the ball to senior quarterback Logan Massey. Massey found fellow senior Timothy Henry just short of the goal line and Henry did the rest to get across the line and secure an early 16-0 lead.

Henry led the team on the defense side of the ball with 11 tackles and one sack. Senior Jaylen Barnes and sophomore Chris Titus each added six tackles and sacked the Rebels (0-3) quarterback once in the win.

The Golden Eagles began the second half with a 16-6 lead and went right back to Zymere Smith. He continued churn on offense and scored his second of three total touchdowns off a pass from Massey.

Zymere Smith finished his night with 211 yards on 18 carries, two rushing touchdowns, three catches for 93 yards and a receiving touchdown.

His counterpart, Jacob Smith, also ended with a sparkling night with 102 yards rushing on 22 rush attempts and two touchdowns.

“We could be sitting a little bit better, but I think we have an opportunity to keep improving over the rest of the season. I think we can make some noise and do well,” Uimonen said.

Clyde-Savannah will go for a road trip next week when it travels to Tompkins County to take on Section IV’s Dryden.