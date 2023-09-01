PENN YAN — The Geneva football team knew it was going to be an emotional night when they took the field for the very first time since the passing of their former head coach Larry Guererri.
The Panthers used emotion, talent and a solid gameplan to steamroll Penn Yan/Dundee 36-0 on Friday night at Penn Yan Academy for the 2023 high school football season opener.
It was also a special night for first-year head coach Colin Cooper, who earned his first career victory on his head coaching debut.
"I don't think it's hit me yet, but I just want to give credit to all these kids and this coaching staff and really the whole program how they've stepped up and responded to the adversity we faced over the offseason," Cooper said. "I just wanted to get this (win) out of the way. These guys played their tails off tonight."
This year marks the fourth season since Penn Yan Academy and Dundee combined for their football program of the Scottish Mustangs. It was a disappointing start for PY/D, which was the No. 2 seed in the Class C tournament just a year ago.
"We were excited for today, obviously things went awry but hats off to Geneva and coach Cooper. He really took care of his kids and really prepared them for this evening," PY/D co-head coach Sheldon Gibson said after the game. "Geneva) is very athletic and very fast obviously. Our kids played hard and they kept their heads up but Geneva has some really tough athletes. We just need to go back to the drawing board."
It was also a tough start for Scottish Mustangs starting quarterback Eli Raplee. The junior was intercepted by Geneva junior linebacker Xavier Praylor on the Scottish Mustangs' first drive of the game.
The ensuing Panthers drive turned into an electric 77-yard rushing touchdown by Panthers senior running back Quadere Lawson, as he went nearly untouched dashing down the Geneva sideline to record the games' first score. A 2-point conversion made it a quick 8-0 lead for Geneva.
"That's what we wanted to do," Cooper said on setting the tone early on. "We know we have the athletes, we know we have speed and that's going to be our motto here on out. We just have to stay on top of these guys and make sure we hit the big plays but we can also pound the rock, too."
On the third play of the next PY/D drive, Raplee went back to pass and suddenly went down with a non-contact ankle injury. He would be carried off the field and his day would come to an early end.
"We're going to rebound on film and we have some injuries," Gibson said. "We saw some good points, the scoreboard was not indicative. We're hoping to get healthy for next week."
For the other play caller, Geneva senior quarterback Reynaldo DeJesus used his legs very effectively in the season-opening victory.
DeJesus finished with three rushing touchdowns on his night and his first one came following a quality punt return by his senior teammate in Bruce on the punt by Scottish Mustang senior punter Reed Bouchard.
The ensuing Geneva drive started on the PY/D 5-yard line and after a pick up of two yards on a run by Praylor, DeJesus ran towards the left pylon for the 3-yard rushing TD.
"He's a stud," Cooper said on DeJesus. "He's stepped to be a leader and he's been awesome for us. He's really taken this role and ran with it. I can't talk enough about him because he can throw the ball and he can run with it. He's just an overall athlete and just a perfect mix. But that's what we see all over the field, we have Xavier Praylor that's the same way and him and Rey battled that quarterback spot all offseason."
After taking a quick 16-0 lead after the first quarter of play, DeJesus tacked on his second of three rushing touchdowns with just under eight minutes to play in the second to give Geneva a commanding 24-0 halftime lead.
The results remained the same in the second half until a pick-six by Panthers junior cornerback De'Sean Bruce
Johnson Jr. jumped up in the air over PY/D senior tight end Riley Teeter to pick off the deep pass of Scottish Mustangs senior quarterback Zack Grant at the Geneva 40-yard line.
Johnson Jr. went from one side of the field and raced over towards the other side of the field down the Panther sideline with blockers to give Geneva a dominating 36-0 lead in the early stages of the third quarter.
PY/D's 2023 season started on a sour note but with 23 seniors on their roster, the coaching staff and players they will bounce back.
"We just need to get more consistency," Gibson said on what he's looking for moving forward. "We didn't have our starting center, we lost our starting quarterback so those things are two interval parts of an offense and that makes things difficult."
Both Penn Yan and Dundee are guaranteed to have two home games this season but next week, the Scottish Mustangs hit the road to play Hornell on Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. for their first Class C matchup of the season.
"I expect us to respond, to bounce-back and to compete the rest of the season," PY/D co-head coach Timothy McBride said. "We're going to put this one behind us and we're going to move forward and we're going to look forward to our contest against Hornell next week."
For Geneva, they're coming home for the first time this season next week on Sept. 8 for a matchup against fellow Class B's Rochester Prep. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
"We have high expectations," Cooper said. "We know what team we have and I think getting this one under our belt and just pulling it all together with the lack of time that we had to prepare, I'm just super thrilled for these guys."