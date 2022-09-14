Now that the first week jitters are out of everyone’s system, Week 2 was a chance for teams to prove themselves even more in the early stages of this 2022 high school football season. On Tuesday, four local players were named a Section V Player of the Week for Week 2.
The Geneva Panthers improved to 2-0 to the start the year after its 40-7 beat down over Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on Friday night. Senior quarterback Anthony “Doeda” Torres was named the Class B Offensive Player of the Week. Torres went 10-16 passing for a total of 239 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Torres rushed for 33 yards on six carries with two more touchdowns on the ground.
This Friday looks to be an interesting matchup as Torres will be lining up against Newark/Marion senior defensive linemen Carlos Bueso, who was named the Class B Defensive Player of the Week.
Newark/Marion fell to Palmyra-Macedon 47-30 on Friday night but Bueso recorded 13 tackles and caused one fumble in the game. Geneva hosts Newark/Marion this Friday night at Loman Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Penn Yan/Dundee and Lyons/Sodus each opened up its season during Week 2 in Lyons. The Scottish Mustangs won 31-24 and junior linebacker Bryant Van Housen was a big factor. Van Housen forced a fumble and completed the scoop-and-score for the go-ahead touchdown. He also ended his night with four tackles and one sack. His efforts awarded him Defensive Player of the Week for Class C.
Red Jacket senior wide receiver James Sibeto was named Offensive Player of the Week for 8-man football. The Indians grabbed their first win of the season by defeating C.G. Finney/Christian Northstar 36-22.
Sibeto finished with nine catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.