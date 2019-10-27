LIVONIA — Sectional football is an exciting time of year for any team that makes the tournament, because everyone has a fresh slate. On Friday night, No. 5 Geneva was looking to erase past memories over No. 4 Livonia in the first round of the Section V Class B Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, they had to swallow another hard pill on Saunders Field as the Bulldogs downed them by a score of 39-28.
“The boys played hard tonight,” Geneva coach Mike Pane said. “Sometimes the law of physics wins out. Livonia runs a very effective offense and we had a hard time stopping it with our front kids, and it kind of just wore us down.
“We had some chances to make some plays on both sides of the ball and we didn’t do it. I’m proud of their effort and I’m proud of their season, and even prouder of the young men they’re becoming.”
The Panthers’ defense shined early on to help claim the first points of the game. Senior Dugan Doeblin recovered a Trevor Allen fumble. Two plays later junior quarterback Wyatt Patchett hit wideout Javon Loucks for a 60-yard touchdown.
Patchett finished the contest going 15-for-30 with 313 yards through the air and three touchdown passes. Loucks capped off his high school career with seven catches for 224 yards and three scores.
“We played hard,” Patchett said. “We had a good week of practice, we gave it all we got. It’s a great group of guys we’ve got here. I love these boys more than anything.”
Loucks’ varsity campaign began his freshman year as a call-up from the JV team when Geneva traveled to Livonia in sectionals. Friday night, Loucks ended his career where it started.
“Overall I had a couple of big drops,” Loucks said of his performance. “But I never give up so I made sure I kept pushing and try to keep us in the game as much as I could. I made sure my team was all built up, and made sure I can show myself as a captain because this is my last year.”
Geneva had major difficulties stopping the tough Bulldog running game. Senior fullback Joel Smith punished the defense with 256 rushing yards and two scores.
“Their fullback is a real good runner,” Pane said. “He popped some runs based on the design of the play. We tried a different front in the second half, we went back and forth and tried to give them different looks. We switched up Josiah (Pilet), he’s our best defensive lineman.
“Livonia made some adjustments, too. Unfortunately we weren’t able to stop them.”
The Panthers no-quit mentality was showcased in the fourth quarter as junior running back Nasir Harrison scored a touchdown from five yards out to make the score 32-22 with 6:53 left.
Livonia quarterback Alexander Minnehan put the game away with 1:48 left as he found a hole in the defense for a 40-yard touchdown run.
Geneva was led defensively by senior middle linebacker Malik Gramling who amassed 11 solo tackles and three assisted tackles.