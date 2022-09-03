GENEVA — The main goal for the Geneva football team in 2022 was to get the program back on track — and the rebuild was on full display in the season opener against Livonia Friday night.

The Panthers and Bulldogs were deadlocked in overtime until junior Quadere Lawson scored a game-winning, walk-off touchdown, giving Geneva an 18-12 victory and second-year head coach Larry Guererri his first triumph on the Panthers’ sideline.

“It means a ton to me because these kids put in so much work in the offseason,” Guererri said afterward. “They’ve turned this whole program around. ... They started holding themselves accountable.

“Our kids didn’t back down. They weren’t scared. Of course Livonia is a tough squad; I didn’t want to come out and face them first.”

After the two sides finished four quarters tied at 12, each team was awarded an opportunity in overtime from the opponent’s 20-yard line.

The Bulldogs were on offense first, but their drive no points after four plays, capped by a fourth-down sack that sent the home faithful at a Loman Stadium into full voice.

Geneva needed just two plays to secure the victory.

Senior quarterback Anthony Torres, who scored both Panther touchdowns in regulation way back in the first quarter, scampered away from a sack and picked up 18 yards on play No. 1. He was looking to throw right but scrambled left, where he ran toward the left pylon before stepping out of bounds.

On the next play, Lawson ran right up the gut, and the Panthers’ bench emptied onto the field in what was Geneva’s first win since the spring 2021 season opener. The Panthers had lost 11 in a row since then.

They took care of that streak Friday night.