PALMYRA — The Geneva Panthers football team was hoping that Friday night was going to be the end of its minor two-game losing streak.

Instead, it was the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders that snapped its own three-game losing streak in a 24-20 homecoming victory.

Pal-Mac (3-3) led the entire night and was led by junior quarterback Jakob McPike, who finished his night with two rushing touchdowns. Geneva had big plays and nice drives, but penalties and turnovers defined the game for the Panthers.

“Self-inflicted mistakes is all it is − we try to rectify it,” Geneva head coach Larry Guererri said after the game about the loss.

Following a touchdown from Pal-Mac’s Devon McKoy and a 54-yard pass from Geneva quarterback Anthony Torres to Quadere Lawson, the Panthers trailed 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Momentum was on the side of Pal-Mac as Geneva struggled to get its offense churning and penalties kept pushing them further back.

But as he has done all season, Lawson breathed fresh air into the Panthers’ offense. In the early stages of the fourth, the junior broke off a 68-yard rushing touchdown breaking three tackles and evading twice as many players on the way to a touchdown that changed the momentum and the course of the game.

The Panthers defense got the ball back quickly after forcing a three-and-out and on the ensuing drive, Geneva (3-3) received a first-down from an unsportsmanlike penalty by Pal-Mac to keep the drive going after a third-down stop. But a high snap over Panthers' sophomore Xavier Praylor's head on a 2nd-and-10 near the 50-yard line essentially ruined the Panthers drive and any chance of taking the lead was gone, as only five minutes remained in the game.

Pal-Mac continued churning its run game and on third down with two minutes remaining senior Logan Percy got a block and bounced outside for a 20-yard run that gave the Red Raiders (3-3) a fresh set of downs. Pal-Mac killed the remaining minutes of the game to secure the victory to end its losing streak.

“We’re back to the basics on Monday,” Guererri said on going forward. “I told the kids, ‘the last three games aren’t easy, so we have to go back to the basics, go back to the chalking board and we have to eliminate our mistakes.’”