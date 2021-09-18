CLIFTON SPRINGS — An eye-raising, 39-0 blowout of Waterloo in Week 2 made for a buzzing Midlakes high school home opener on Friday night.
A visit from the always-quality Livonia in Week 3 set the perfect stage to see where Midlakes football is in their rebuilding program.
Midlakes went step-for-step with Livonia for the majority of the first half, and then fell victim to a relentless running attack and a dominant offensive line that literally paved the way for a 40-7 Livonia win.
“This game was simple: we got beat up front,” Midlakes head coach Dave Whitcomb said after the game. “(Livonia) did a great job, hats off to them but we just got beat up front. Anyone watching the game could see that.”
The two teams traded turnovers to begin the game with fumbles that were recovered by the opposition. While Livonia stuck to the run, the Screaming Eagles (1-2) mixed in runs from senior Ryan Peck and passes from senior quarterback Ricky Wright. Both teams chewed up clock and by the time that Livonia (2-1) began making a threatening drive, the first quarter sounded with an 0-0 game.
Livonia’s drive that began with 1:48 left in the first went all the way to the 6:34 mark of the second quarter and ended with a 6-yard touchdown run from Livonia running back Matthew Connor.
With 1:48 left in the half on 2nd-and-10, Wright rolled out to his right and under pressure, threw an interception that was ran back to the Midlakes 10-yard line and was soon converted into a touchdown by Connor. All night, Livonia went for two extra points and converted every time.
A gut punch before the half made it 16-0.
“I thought we could compete with them, which we did initially,” Whitcomb said. “But we got to learn how to respond. That’s the growing process of this program: we got to learn how to respond and to play and to believe we can beat good teams.”
A quick touchdown in the third quarter seemed to be the knockout blow to the Screaming Eagles. The Bulldogs found the end zone three times in the second have all while attempting to pass just once in the game.
On Midlakes’ third drive of the second half and down 40-0, Wright scrambled for 11 yards and the first first down of the half for Midlakes. With a few cowbells and cheers resurrected, Peck sprinted up the gut on the next play and outran every Livonia player for a 54-yard touchdown.
That play and a handful of others provided limp into the talent on the Midlakes roster.
“It just comes out through repetition,” Whitcomb said of stringing together the consistent and solid play. “We’ll get there; got to stay positive.
“Practice sets the tone for everything we do,” Whitcomb said. “Marv Levy had a great expression: ‘You never use practice as a reward, and you never use it as discipline.’ So we’re just going to continue to try to get better, work on the little things we did wrong.”