Lyons/Sodus — A wet night made for tricky handling for all players involved in the Lyons/Sodus vs. Frewsburg 8-man football game on Friday night.
Both teams squib kicked or onside kicked the entire night and though Lyons/Sodus hung with the Bears for the majority of the game, the wet conditions put the game out of reach in the second quarter. The Lions managed to put up impressive offensive numbers, but fell 66-38 by game’s end.
After a Lyons/Sodus touchdown from quarterback Darius Wood-Asberry made it a four-point game at 22-18 in favor of Frewsburg in the second quarter, the Bears received the kickoff and popped off a 39-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-2. On the ensuing kickoff, the squib kicked bounced on the wet turf before slipping out of the arms of a Lions player and was pounced on by the Bears.
It was difficult for the Lions to stop the potent offense of Frewsburg (4-0), which scored after the fumble recovery and made it 38-18. Both teams essentially doubled their scores from that point on, but that meant that the Lions (3-2) could not claw their way back into the game.
A big part of the Lions offense came from senior Jaylen Battle. He was a threat on every play with his size and athleticism but was injured in the second quarter and did not return until 7:08 remained in the third quarter. Battle immediately caught a 25-yard pass from Wood-Asberry on his first play back in to set up a 1st-and-goal at the Frewsburg 1-yard line that was punched in by Wood-Asberry.
But that would essentially be all Battle could contribute as the injury to his leg seemed to get worse.
The indisputable highlight of the game came with 90 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Wood-Asberry was blitzed by three Bears and unloaded a long pass before they could sack him. Out wide was senior wide receiver CyQuire Norvel who beat his man, extended his right hand and hauled in a textbook one-handed catch and sprinted the rest of the way for a 44-yard touchdown to make it a 50-30 game.
By that time, the Lyons/Sodus was down by three scores and the game was over, but it gave a jolt to the home crowd and gave the boys on the sideline something great to cheer about.
The fourth quarter began and both teams exchanged one final touchdown each with Lyons/Sodus finally converting a two-point attempt. They had failed on all five attempts prior to their final score but were successful on their final touchdown, a third rushing touchdown by Wood-Asberry.
Other Lyons/Sodus to score were senior fullback Noah Gravino with a 14-yard touchdown run set up by great blocking for Lyons/Sodus’ first touchdown and also Tycal Johnson, who got a screen pass in the flat, juked a defender and outran every tackler for the second touchdown of the game for the Lions.