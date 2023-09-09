LYONS — There was a lot of promise coming into this 2023 season for the combined football program of Lyons and Sodus after an over .500 showing in 2022.
The Lions played their second game of the young season in the home opener on Saturday night against the Attica/Alexander Blue Devils in a battle of Class C teams at Lyons High School.
As the rain poured down the entire game, Lyons fought hard in a 28-6 loss that dropped the Lions to 0-2 on the year.
“I think the weather kind of hurt us,” Lyons head coach Brad Steve said after the game about his team’s performance against Attica. “We’re a spread type of offense, we’re fast. The rain played into (Attica’s) game, they’re big and strong. Our mismatches that we were hoping for with the weather kind of worked against us but at the end of the day, we have to buckle it up and play the game that’s given to us.”
It was not an ideal start for the Lions as senior quarterback Darius Asberry was intercepted on the third play of the game.
That lead to a Blue Devils touchdown on their first drive of the night and a 6-0 early deficit for Lyons.
Just over four minutes remained in the opening quarter when Lions senior defensive linemen Stephen Aubin recovered a fumble by the Attica senior running back Tyler Marino.
On that ensuing drive, Lyons junior running back Stefonn Pinkston received a handoff from Asberry and Pinkston found an excellent hole made by his offensive line.
Pinkston ran right up the gut and dashed his way to the middle of the endzone for an untouched, electric 64-yard touchdown to knot the game up at 6-all.
Attica (2-0) answered the Lions score with another touchdown to go back up 14-6 with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils kept that lead until the halftime break and extended it throughout the second half.
“Our offensive line is young and besides our center, we’re all sophomores so we can only get better there,” Steve said on where he’s looking to improve going forward. “We have to start it up offensively and defensively. That’s one step that we can make and with being sophomores, there’s going to be a lot of growth there.”
Lyons (0-2) heads back on the road in the short week with their next game to take place on Friday, Sept. 15 at Le Roy with kickoff set at 7 p.m.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Steve said. “We’re going to get our bumps and bruises, we have a tough schedule. At the end of day, every team we have in our class has had a predominantly successful program in its history. We have to strap them up every day. Our kids are not quitting, they’re coming out and they’re grinding. We’re just going to keep getting better and better, we’re going to learn the game. I have a lot of confidence in them. If we can keep doing what we need to do, we’ll be there when it comes sectional time.”