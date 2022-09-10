WATERLOO — There wasn’t anyone at the packed Tom Coughlin Stadium on Friday night that knew what to expect going into the latest historic football meeting between Midlakes and Waterloo. After all, the Screaming came into Waterloo in 2021 and won by almost forty points nearly a year ago to the day. Plus, Waterloo’s first game of the season against Bath-Haverling last week was canceled, so it was just a matter of going out and playing football under the Friday night lights and seeing which team came out on top.

Waterloo battled early on to take a 6-0 halftime lead, but the Screaming Eagles figured things out in the second half and stormed to a 35-20 victory.

“We got off to a slow start but some of that was because of Waterloo, it wasn’t just because we were off to a slow start,” Midlakes head coach Dave Whitcomb said. “Waterloo came out and played really hard. At halftime, (my guys) gathered themselves together; I think that is the difference I see in this team compared to some teams in the past.

“I will say this: (Waterloo’s) quarterback and receivers did a great job. Wow, we were in his face all night and he made some great throws,” Whitcomb added.

Waterloo produced a long opening drive to open up their first season as the Tigers. It ended with an electric touchdown throw by junior quarterback Devin Mulvey-Salerno to sophomore wide receiver Dylan Caraballo to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. As Midlakes tinkered with its offense, Waterloo continued to lock things down on the defensive side of the ball and shutout the Screaming Eagles in the first half.

“Our kids fought hard, credit to them. I think we’re a decent team and we’re going to be able to win some games this year,” Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas said.

“We’ll get some of the guys that couldn’t play this week back suited up. We have to clean up these penalties, just the little things,” Thomas said getting ready for next week.

In the third quarter with the ball deep in Tigers territory, Midlakes quarterback Dillon Roeland kept the ball on a designed run play and evaded Waterloo tacklers for 20 yards and stumbled into the end zone to tie the game at 6-6. Midlakes senior kicker Noah Frere kicked the point after to for a 7-6 lead and the Screaming Eagles remained in front for the rest of the night.

A few minutes later, Midlakes senior running back Tyler McCarrick broke off for a 53-yard rushing touchdown for and just like that, the momentum that Waterloo held for the entire first half instantly swung in Midlakes’ favor. Despite that, Waterloo (0-1) made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter thanks to a crisp pass from Mulvey-Salerno to Nolan Slywka in the fourth quarter.

Midlakes (2-0) didn’t flinch up by eight and scored a final insurance touchdown to complete the win. After being shutout in the first half, the Screaming Eagles figured out their offense and outscored Waterloo 35-14 in the final 24 minutes.