WATERLOO — Scott Maloney has been preparing for this opportunity for more than two decades and his time has finally come.
Maloney, a Mynderse Academy graduate has been a Seneca Falls resident his entire life, has been appointed the next head football coach for Waterloo after being a part of the program for the past 20 years.
Maloney started his coaching career in 1996 with South Seneca where he spent time as an assistant and head coach for the Falcons football program.
After accepting a job at Waterloo in 2002, the current high school math teacher has been coaching football with many different roles throughout the Tigers’ program since he stepped foot on campus just two decades ago.
“Given this opportunity, it was a no-brainier,” Maloney said in a phone call to the Times about accepting the position.
Maloney has coached throughout all levels with Waterloo whether it was assistant varsity coach under Tyrone Thomas, coaching under Ralph Ellison with the junior varsity team or working alongside Don Moretti on the modified team.
“They are coaches that have been around Waterloo a long time that I consider friends and mentors,” Maloney said.
With his extensive background of coaching, Maloney feels he can bring great experience for a Tigers program that ended its 14-game losing streak in last year’s regular season finale with a 47-28 victory over Vertus Charter.
“The challenge of getting Waterloo back to where it once was,” Maloney said on what he is looking forward to most as the head coach.
Waterloo has struggled with getting athletes to play football the last couple of years. Numbers have declined and getting participation has become a big priority in the first few weeks for the new head man of the program.
“My number one goal is to build up the numbers and the support,” Maloney said. “Sign ups and turnouts have been so far pretty positive.”
Before the preseason, players have been meeting up three times a week for weightlifting and once a week for some field work.
“The modified numbers are through the roof,” Maloney added. “The future looks bright for Waterloo in terms of numbers. We’ll see how it goes from there.”
This fall, Waterloo will be a part of the inaugural season of Wayne-Finger Lakes Independent Football League. The league consists of local Wayne County and Finger Lakes schools. The teams will not contend for a sectional title but at least they get to play some familiar foes and plan their own playoff tournament at season’s end.
“I think it’s a great move by all the schools,” Maloney said. “We get an opportunity to play schools that were traditionally on our schedule years ago. There will be a lot less bus travel as well.
“We’re all in the same boat,” he added about all the schools of the new league all currently having both a varsity and modified A teams. “I look forward to it, a lot of familiar schools.”
One returning matchup is the renewal of the Waterloo vs. Mynderse Academy rivalry.
The two sides last met during the Fall II season back in 2021 but it will be the first time where both programs have played in the same league in quite some time.
“To see the Waterloo/Mynderse game back is a good thing,” Maloney said. “I don’t know if the rivalry exists like it once did. Times have changed, social media, technology; kids all know each other from travel sports but there is always something special about Waterloo/Mynderse.”
The Tigers and the Blue Devils will meet in this year’s regular season finale in Seneca Falls on Oct. 27. at 7 p.m.
Maloney’s first game at the helm will take place during Week 2 of the high school football season on Friday, Sept. 8 when the Tigers host Mexico High School at Tom Coughlin Stadium at 7 p.m.