NEWARK — The Newark/Marion football team had a sole win this season coming into Saturday afternoon’s contest against a combined team of Bishop Kearney, Rochester Prep and Rochester Academy Charter School.

That one win was a forfeit victory against Monroe back in the season opener so on homecoming weekend, the Reds were posed to pick up their first real win of the year against a win-less Bishop Kearney squad.

The game was close at the halftime break but a huge second half helped Newark cruise past Bishop Kearney 36-6 in their final home game of the 2022 season.

“It feels great,” N/M head coach Mike McGavisk said about the win. “It’s been a long time coming, the kids have been working hard. I’m glad to see they persevered, kept working hard and got the win today.”

The Reds brought out their reversible jerseys on Saturday as they wore pink during the first half to spread the awareness of breast cancer and wore purple in the second half to spread the awareness for domestic violence.

It was an opening half that only saw one touchdown but it was by Newark (2-5) to take a 6-0 edge heading into the locker room at halftime.

The entire day was defined by the Reds defense as they capitalized off Bishop Kearney’s mistakes to finish with eight takeaways.

“Our big focus this week was to taking away the ball from the offense to give us more possessions and we certainly did that today,” McGavisk said on his team defensively. “Eight takeaways is phenomenal.”

Bishop Kearney (0-7) started with the ball in the second half. After a quick three-and-out, the Reds blocked the punt to start their upcoming drive on the opposing team’s 26-yard line.

Newark worked the offense down to the 1-yard line and on 2nd-and-goal, junior quarterback Alex Bernardi sneaked into the endzone to put his team up 12-0.

On the ensuing Bishop Kearney possession, Newark junior Kellen Foster read the play perfectly and he would intercept the quarterback’s throw to then race into the endzone for the pick-6 after being untouched.

That was just the start of Foster’s day.

After another inception by the Reds’ defense on the next Bishop Kearney drive. Foster would run off a 57-yard touchdown to put his team up 28-0 following a 2-point conversion run by him as well.

Foster’s best run of the day came in the early stages of the fourth quarter. He ran off another 57-yard touchdown after covering most of the field.

The junior ran towards the Bishop Kearney side of the field and then faked out the entire defense, allowing him to cross to the Newark sideline to finish off an electric run by diving head first towards the right pylon to put his team up 36-0.

The Reds will close out their 2022 regular season on the road when they battle undefeated Batavia.

“Today was great because it was senior day before the game and it was homecoming at halftime, it was a beautiful day for fall football,” McGavisk said reflecting on his final home game of the year. “The goal is always to send the seniors off the field the right way, we did that today. Homecoming is always huge with the whole community behind ya from spirit week, to pep rallies, to floats, to the dance tonight. Congratulations to all the kids, it was a great win today.”