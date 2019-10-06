WATERLOO — Friday night’s matchup between two former Finger Lakes East foes proved to be one of the more exciting games in the Finger Lakes. After trailing 30-21 at halftime, Penn Yan shut out Waterloo in the second half to capture a 33-30 victory.
“Everything we preach all the time is we want to execute and play physically,” Mustangs coach Tim McBride said. “I have a great coaching staff, and we made some adjustments at half time.”
Ball security was an issue for the visitors early on as linebacker Riley Dix forced a fumble on quarterback Kyle Berna that resulted in a Trevor Groom scoop and score. Groom finished with eight tackles.
Penn Yan (3-2) would respond on the following drive as Berna connected with Brennan Prather for an 11-yard score, claiming a narrow 7-6 lead. Berna finished the contest going 22-for-30 through the air with 231 yards and three scores, while Prather caught four passes for 62 yards and two scores.
The Indians (2-3) closed out the opening quarter with a 14-7 lead as senior quarterback Julian Ruiz connected with classmate Michael Hubbard for a 19-yard score. Ruiz capped off the night with 197 passing yards and 46 rushing yards. He had two scores through the air and one on the ground. Hubbard finished the game with 90 receiving yards.
The Mustangs began their comeback rally in the late stages of the third quarter as Berna kept the ball himself and bulldozed his way into the endzone from one yard out. Junior running back Mekhi Mahan scored what would be the game-winning touchdown with 7:08 remaining as he took a three yard shovel pass from Alex Foster. Mahan was all over the field in the win as he hauled in nine receptions for 42 yards and two scores. He also carried the rock 10 times for 53 yards and registered 13 tackles on defense.
“This win means a lot to me,” Mahan said. “I’ve never seen so much teamwork from an actual team like this. All of us worked together at the same time. We fixed each other after our mistakes, it’s just great.”
Waterloo had an opportunity to put some points on the board in the final minute of the game as the offense was driving in plus territory. However, Ruiz was strip-sacked on 4th and long with 41 seconds remaining and the Mustangs fell on the loose ball.
Leading the charge defensively for the Indians was junior linebacker Zackary Tompkins with 16 tackles, while Savior Burton and Dylan DeLucia chipped in with 10 and 9 tackles respectively.
“Both teams played hard,” Waterloo coach Tyrone Thomas said. “Obviously we made some mistakes here and I can’t make excuses for us. It’s real disappointing for the kids. We have to come back and go back to the drawing board and get ready for next week. Our kids played hard and I won’t take anything away from Penn Yan.”