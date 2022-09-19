PENN YAN — Penn Yan/Dundee’s Anthony Druker set the tone on Saturday afternoon with his game-opening kick-off return touchdown to erupt a packed-house to see this year’s Penn Yan homecoming class and Hall of Fame inductees.

The Scottish Mustangs football team remained undefeated after its 57-0 beat down victory over Waterloo at Penn Yan High School.

“We played better than we played last week,” PY/D co-head coach Timothy McBride said after the win. “We did more of the little things right and we executed better. When we executed things, we can be pretty good.”

“We can track all that back to a great practice week,” PY/D co-head coach Sheldon Gibson added. “We shored up some things, we saw a lot of good film from last week and we were able to pick out some of the parts that we needed to improve on. We did it during the week, we had great drills lined up for the kids and it really showed up here with the kids’ confidence, the way they were able to take control early, keep their heads about them, they just did a wonderful job. Waterloo is always a great team, they’re always feisty. I know they’re short on numbers, but Tyron (Thomas) has always put for great teams and always will.”

Following a Waterloo punt on its first drive of the game, Penn Yan/Dundee took over and it didn’t take long for senior running back Nick Slavick to break open the game. The Dundee senior broke off a 78-yard touchdown run to give his Scottish Mustangs a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Tigers offense struggled and didn’t connect on a first down until early in the second quarter when junior quarterback Devin Mulvey-Salerno ran up the middle on a quarterback draw.

Waterloo (0-2) trailed 21-0 after the first quarter of play and it could have been more if sophomore defensive back Cameron Jacobs didn’t intercept a PY/D pass in his own end zone.

Slavick led the Scottish Mustangs on both sides of the ball recording a game-high four touchdowns. His efforts help PY/D (2-0) take a remarkable 50-0 lead at the halftime break.

The running clock was on in the second half but that didn’t stop senior Ashtian Dunning to take a punt return for a touchdown in the early parts of the third quarter.

“Penalties, we had too many penalties today,” McBride said on an area improvement going forward after a big day. “Towards the end of the game we had fumbles that we jumped on, but we just have to keep getting better at the little things.”

As for the PY/D co-head coach and defensive coordinator, Gibson still believes that the 57-0 win still has areas to improve.

“I believe we get a little better after every practice week,” Gibson added. “We have to continue to do so because every game gets harder and harder as we go.”