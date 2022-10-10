DUNDEE — The undefeated Penn Yan/Dundee football team had already clinched its first over-.500 season since the two schools combined together at the start of the 2021 Fall II season before Saturday’s game even began. But that seemed to be a non-factor in the game as the Scottish Mustangs remained unbeaten after a 48-16 victory over Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield during Dundee’s homecoming weekend.

“We played well as a team,” PY/D co-head coach and defensive coordinator Sheldon Gibson said about the win. “We prepped well, we had good film on (MW/B) and just executed.”

The offense by PY/D (5-0) continues to stay hot after putting up at least 20 points in every game this year. They have outscored opponents 208-54.

“It’s our depth,” PY/D co-head coach and offensive coordinator Timothy McBride said on what has been clicking so well. “We have a ton of guys that can really make plays and we don’t necessarily have to rely on any one individual to make plays. Defensively, we really stretch (opponents) thin because we just have so many guys out there that can do the job.”

The Wildcats offense fumbled the ball on their own end of the field during both of their opening two drives of the game as the Scottish Mustangs capitalized in both scenarios.

Just over a minute into the game following the first fumble recovery, PY/D senior quarterback Carter Earl hurled the ball to senior wide receiver Anthony Druker in the end zone from 15 yards out for the game’s first score.

After the second fumble recovery, the Scottish Mustangs’ quarterback showed why the offense is so dynamic and dangerous. Earl ran a 20-yard touchdown down the Scottish Mustangs sideline and all of sudden PY/D were up 13-0 before four minutes had ticked off the clock.

Earl was nearly perfect on the day after completing 10 of 11 passes, 215 yards passing and three touchdowns. The senior finished with five touchdowns total after running in a pair.

PY/D senior running back Nick Slavick only had one catch on the day and that was in the opening moments of the second quarter.

Earl found Slavick on a screen pass found and Slavick ran almost all of the 58 yards needed for a touchdown before being brought down. PY/D soon extended its lead to 20-0 after Slavick finished the drive by punching in the touchdown that put the game out of reach.

The MW/B (1-5) deficit reached 41-0 until the near end of the third quarter when Wildcat senior running back Jacob Hammer elected to throw the ball on what appeared to be a set quarterback run play. Hammer found sophomore teammate Cody Whittaker in the end zone to erase the shutout.

The Wildcats took advantage of the final moments of the game to record another touchdown to give themselves a little bit of momentum for their next contest in hopes of ending their current two-game losing streak.

M/B will host its final two games of the 2022 season at Marcus Whitman High School with their next contest coming on Friday against Bath-Haverling at 7 p.m.

As for the Scottish Mustangs, its toughest opponent of the season in East Rochester/Gananda is next up. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Friday at East Rochester High School.

“We’re confident if we do our job then we can be successful against almost anybody,” McBride said. “(ER/G) are going to be a very talented team and we’re going to have to have a great week of practice in order to be able to compete, but I think we’ll be there.”

“ER/Gananda has great athletes, always well coached, we respect them in a huge way,” Gibson added. “We also have a short week of practice being a Friday that game at ER so we’re going to have to really get to business starting Monday.”