PENN YAN — The Penn Yan/Dundee football program’s rough second half against Attica Central on Friday night cost it a spot in the Class C championship.
The final was 25-7.
The No. 2 seed Scottish Mustangs hosted the No. 3 seed Blue Devils at Penn Yan Academy. Penn Yan/Dundee was just two wins away from its first sectional championship as a combined program.
“We’ve become a team that’s really fun to watch, real explosive on both sides of the ball,” Penn Yan/Dundee co-head coach Sheldon Gibson said about his team. “Tonight, Attica just had all the answers and they were a well-coached, real tough team. They definitely did a great job, so hats off to Attica.”
This was a Scottish Mustangs team that came into the contest averaging over 40 points a game and needed to continue its high-flying offensive ways after Attica set the tone early.
The Blue Devils converted for an opening-drive touchdown and held Penn Yan/Dundee (7-2) scoreless until halfway through the second quarter. On a first-and-goal opportunity at the Blue Devils’ 9-yard line, junior running back Bryant Van Housen rushed up the gut for his team’s lone score of the night after senior running back Nick Slavick toted the ball for the Scottish Mustangs the majority of the drive.
Senior kicker Owen Bishop knocked the point-after through, and Penn Yan/Dundee took a 7-6 lead into the halftime break.
A rough third quarter turned into a second half to forget for the Scottish Mustangs. After a three-and-out first drive and a fumble lost on the second drive of the half, Attica converted its chance into two rushing touchdowns for a two-score lead and never looked back on the way to victory.
Penn Yan/Dundee will lose 11 seniors going into 2023 and will be remembered as the class that started the Scottish Mustangs program.
“The senior class is going to leave real big shoes to fill,” co-head coach Timothy McBride said. “They’ve been explosive for the last three years for us and we’re going to miss them like crazy.”
“Each year, each season, we’ve gotten better as a whole. That means the staff and the players together,” Gibson added on the program going forward into the fourth season next year. “A lot of cohesiveness each year, so everything has improved. We expect that for next year too.”