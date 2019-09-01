Below is an interview conducted in July with new Clyde-Savannah head football coach Stephen Record, a 1996 Clyde-Savannah graduate who played on the Golden Eagles’ 1994 Section V championship team.
FLT: You’re a first-year head coach, (although) you’ve been here for 13 years. You’re a graduate of the program. So what is it going to mean to you to finally be the head coach?
Record: It means a lot. There’s a lot of tradition around here, and we want to keep that going. We won a bunch of sectional titles; we’d like to win a lot more. Some state titles would be nice. That’s my goal, to keep the tradition going that we’ve had here for so long.
FLT: Like I said, you were an assistant here for 13 years and now that you’re the head coach, and with the great tradition you just mentioned. Do you think you can keep that going? Is there going to be a lot of pressure on you this year?
Record: Yeah, I think there’s a lot of pressure anywhere. I’ve got great assistant coaches working for me. Most of them have graduated from Clyde-Savannah as well, so that helps that they’re good and know what they’re doing. They’ve been coaching for a long time, so that really helps me out. I can lean on them ... I don’t have to do it all myself, so to speak. They’re really smart and knowledgeable. So, we should be good, I hope. Pressure? Yeah, you can’t please everyone, but I’m hoping that we can win a few games and it’ll go away.
FLT: The theme we’ve been talking about at the Finger Lakes Times is can 11-man football survive in this area? I know the numbers were down last year and you had a lot of young kids, so what do you see in the outcome of 11-man football in the Finger Lakes region?
Record: I hope to keep 11-man football. We have plenty of kids on our roster. We have good numbers; we should have somewhere around 30 on the varsity this year. We’re only losing two seniors (from) last year, so a lot of freshmen (are) coming up to be sophomores. I would hope that schools merge instead of go to 8-man football. I think that 11-man football is the tradition. Eight-man is more like arena football to me, when you’re scoring 80 or 70 points and the score is 80-something to 60-something. I guess it’s still football, but when you don’t have those guys battling in the trenches where a lot of games are won and lost — I think it takes part of the game away.
FLT: You were with Nick DerCola Jr. for 13 years as an assistant. What did you learn from him in those 13 years to finally get you ready for the position you’re in now?
Record: More stuff than I can probably remember. The one thing that he really taught me is that it’s more than just a game on the field. If we can win games and be football players, great, but if we can take that, adversity, challenges and so on — and take it outside the football field and life in general — that’s what means the most. Football is a great game, but in life we’re going to have challenges and adversity just like the football field. And, we always say, ‘How are we going to overcome those? How do you take those challenges when you’re down, and how do you get back up?’ Just applying that to outside of the field is one of the main things that he told me. If I can make them good football players, great, but if I can make them great men then I’ve done my job.
FLT: Are you going to miss Nick? It’s probably going to feel a little different without him on the sideline. He’s been here for so long, as well as his father. The field is named after his dad. So what’s it going to be like this upcoming fall without Nick DerCola Jr. on the sidelines here?
Record: It’ll be tough. I spoke at the retirement dinner about him and his father. (Nick Jr.) is actually going to help his son out; he’s the head football coach at Rome. He has won a couple of sectional titles. So did Nick — and so did his father. That’s three generations I’ve gotta try to live up to. I miss him, and I told him, ‘I might call you up and ask you a few questions to see what you see,’ but he’s going to go out and help his son out quite a bit, just up in the stands and help him out. I’ll miss him just because he has always been there to rely on. Like I said, I’ve got some great coaches that have coached here with me before on the youth level, and they’ve played college. Nick is the only one that left, so we replaced him with somebody who’s played college ball and graduated from Clyde-Savannah. I feel my staff is strong, which helps me out. I feel like they do a lot of the work for me, so it kind of eases my burden this first year.
— Interviewed by
Matthew Meckley