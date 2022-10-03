SHORTSVILLE — The Red Jacket Indians football team was enjoying all the homecoming festivities prior to its game on Saturday afternoon against the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils but the main goal was to end its two-game losing streak.

The Indians set the tone early and cruised their way past the Blue Devils 64-24.

“It was a big win, we needed it,” Red Jacket head coach Josh Henninger said after the game. “We hadn’t (won) in a couple weeks so it’s a good feeling. But mostly they did all the right stuff all week in practice. They came out to practice early, they stayed late, and they worked their tails off all week; we reap the benefits today.”

After a quick three-and-out for Mynderse to open up the game, the Indians marched their way down the field ending with an opening drive with a 22-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Matthew Allen.

The following Red Jacket possession, junior quarterback Micah Harshfield found senior wide receiver James Sibeto down the right sideline. Sibeto made one move after the catch and dashed his way for an electric 51-yard touchdown catch to put his Indians up 16-0 before the Blue Devils even converted a first down.

Sibeto finished his day with two touchdowns in the air. Harshfield collected 320 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.

Mynderse did covert its first 1st down of the day on the ensuing drive after senior Jaydan Ryrko ran for a 39-yards deep into the Red Jacket end before being tackled just before the red zone.

A holding penalty hurt the Blue Devils’ chances to score on that drive but Ryrko finished his day with 101 yards on six carries and found the end zone later in the game, but by then the Blue Devils trailed big and were down 52-8 at the halftime break.

Mynderse senior quarterback Blaze Keefer and sophomore quarterback Robert Meeks both added touchdowns in the game but Red Jacket shut things down in the second half..

“Expectations are always high,” Henninger said on his team going forward this season. “We expect to win every game. We’ve gotten better each week, I know record-wise hasn’t always proven that, but we have gotten better each game and that’s what we did today. This was our best game of the season by far. We had very little mistakes, we played well, we played together.”